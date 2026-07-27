Politics

NA adjusts legislative programme for 2026

Under Resolution No. 11/2026/UBTVQH16, the NA Standing Committee added several draft laws to the 2026 agenda for both discussion and approval at the second session of the 16th NA, scheduled for October.

A session of the NA Standing Committee (Illustrative image: VNA)
A session of the NA Standing Committee (Illustrative image: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has signed a resolution revising the 2026 legislative programme.

Under Resolution No. 11/2026/UBTVQH16, the NA Standing Committee added several draft laws to the 2026 agenda for both discussion and approval at the second session of the 16th NA, scheduled for October.

The additional bills include the Law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Children; the Law on Persons with Disabilities; the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment; the Law on Pharmacy; the Law on Population; the Law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Supporting Tools, and the Law on Fire Prevention, Firefighting and Rescue.

The NA Standing Committee also renamed the Law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Donation, Removal and Transplantation of Human Tissues and Organs and Donation and Retrieval of Bodies into the revised Law on Donation, Removal and Transplantation of Human Tissues and Organs and Donation and Retrieval of Bodies.

In addition, consideration and approval of amendments to the Law on Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harms were rescheduled from the first session of the 16th NA in April 2026 to its second session in October 2026.

The NA Standing Committee assigned the drafting, lead verification and participating verification agencies for the newly added bills and resolutions, while setting the timelines for their submissions to the Standing Committee for review.

Accordingly, the Law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Children, the Law on Persons with Disabilities; the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment; the Law on Pharmacy; and the Law on Population; the revised Law on Donation, Removal and Transplantation of Human Tissues and Organs and Donation and Retrieval of Bodies; the Law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harms; the Law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Management and Use of Weapons, Explosives and Supporting Tools; and the Law on Fire Prevention, Firefighting and Rescue will be submitted to the National Assembly Standing Committee at its September meeting./.

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#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #National Assembly #NA legislative programme #Law on Children #law building #NA Standing Committee
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