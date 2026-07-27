☀️ Morning digest on July 27

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and other key Party and State leaders attended a live television programme titled “Sao Sang Dan Duong” (Guiding Star) on July 26 night, held to commemorate the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026).



Jointly organised by Vietnam Television (VTV) and the People's Committees of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Tuyen Quang and Quang Tri provinces, the programme paid tribute to heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation while honouring the forces engaged in the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers' remains. Read full story



- A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, and the Government on July 26 morning offered incense and paid respects to fallen soldiers at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son street in Hanoi and laid wreaths in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader’s mausoleum on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - 2026).



Joining the delegation were members of the Politburo: Party General Secretary and State President To Lam; Prime Minister Le Minh Hung; National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man; and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung urged the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien to hit its development goals and harness the enduring spirit of the historic Dien Bien Phu victory to deliver "new miracles” during a local working session with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on July 25.



PM Hung stressed the need to fully and effectively follow the 14th National Party Congress’s resolution and subsequent Party resolutions and conclusions. Dien Bien has ample potential and competitive advantages, including the fact that it was spared administrative merger, but has yet to engineer a major breakthrough because long-identified internal bottlenecks haven’t been fully cleared, he said. Read full story



- DHL Supply Chain on July 24 broke ground on a logistics campus, worth 63 million EUR (71.69 million USD), in the northern province of Hung Yen.



The DHL North Logistics Campus will provide direct access to the Ha Noi-Hai Phong Expressway, linking Noi Bai International Airport, Hanoi, and Hai Phong Port, the largest deep-sea port in northern Vietnam, according to the company. Read full story



- The Quantum Hackathon for Social Good 2026 (QC4SG 2026) officially opened in Quy Nhon, Gia Lai province, on July 24.



As a key activity within the technology component of the Gia Lai Quantum Year 2026, the event brings together nearly 100 contestants across 26 teams, including students, PhD candidates, young researchers, startups, and tech talents, alongside 50 domestic and international experts, mentors, and judges. Read full story



- "Love Garden" (Prem Ki Surdhara), a film inspired by Vietnam’s Quan Ho (love duet) folk singing, has officially debuted worldwide on WAVES, an Over-The-Top (OTT) platform by India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.



The release follows the film’s recent triumph at the 8th Haryana International Film Festival, where it won the award for Best International Film. Read full story./.

VNA