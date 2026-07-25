Culture - Sports

Film inspired by Vietnamese Quan Ho folk singing released globally

Produced by the India Book of Records (IBR) based on an idea by Prof. Dr. Chu Bao Que, "Love Garden" weaves Quan Ho folk singing into a bridge connecting past and present. The storyline follows a young Indian woman from Madhya Pradesh state who travels to the heartland of Quan Ho in northern Vietnam and performance stages in Hanoi to trace memories of her late mother.

India's Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
India's Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA)— "Love Garden" (Prem Ki Surdhara), a film inspired by Vietnam’s Quan Ho (love duet) folk singing, has officially debuted worldwide on WAVES, an Over-The-Top (OTT) platform by India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati.

The release follows the film’s recent triumph at the 8th Haryana International Film Festival, where it won the award for Best International Film.

A ceremony marking the release took place in New Delhi on July 24, drawing ministers, diplomats, artisans, artists, filmmakers, actors, and media representatives from both Vietnam and India.

Produced by the India Book of Records (IBR) based on an idea by Prof. Dr. Chu Bao Que, "Love Garden" weaves Quan Ho folk singing into a bridge connecting past and present. The storyline follows a young Indian woman from Madhya Pradesh state who travels to the heartland of Quan Ho in northern Vietnam and performance stages in Hanoi to trace memories of her late mother.

Speaking at the event, India's Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya highlighted the historical and cultural parallels between Vietnam and India. He emphasised that bilateral relations transcend state-level diplomacy to reflect a deep intersection of civilisations and shared values, expressing confidence that the film will foster cultural exchanges and friendship.

vnanet-love-garden-1.jpg
Director Biswadeep Roy Chowdhury speaks at the press briefting. (Photo: VNA)

Prof. Dr. Chu Bao Que, who served as a cultural advisor and actor in the film, noted that the project immerses global audiences in the rich atmosphere of Quan Ho—recognised by UNESCO in 2009 as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. His involvement ensured that the musical traditions were portrayed authentically, preserving the essence of the heritage while conveying universal themes of compassion, loyalty, and human connection.

Following the ceremony, director Biswadeep Roy Chowdhury told reporters that both nations share deeply rooted cultural legacies. He noted that the film aims to honour traditional heritage while inspiring younger generations to cherish their cultural identity in a rapidly modernising world.

The launch event also featured cultural performances by Vietnamese artists and Indian students, highlighting the vibrant traditions of both nations./.


VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #"Love Garden" (Prem Ki Surdhara) #Quan Ho #WAVES #India #Prasar Bharati #NQ 80 - BT India
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