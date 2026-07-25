Culture - Sports

Hue to host international heritage, music festival

Themed "City Awakening – Awakening Heritage," Hue Wonderverse Music Fest 2026 aims to offer an immersive experience that combines Hue's rich cultural heritage with contemporary music, art and cutting-edge performance technology.

The organisers of the Hue Wonderverse Music Fest 2026 hold a press conference on the festival in the central city of Hue (Photo courtesy of the event's Organising Committee)
The organisers of the Hue Wonderverse Music Fest 2026 hold a press conference on the festival in the central city of Hue (Photo courtesy of the event's Organising Committee)

Hue (VNA) – The central city of Hue will host Hue Wonderverse Music Fest 2026, an international music and heritage festival, from August 30 to September 1.

The festival, which will be open free of charge to residents and visitors during the National Day holiday (September 2), is expected to be one of the largest cultural, music and technology events ever held in the city, organisers announced at a press conference on July 23.

The three-day event is expected to feature around 100 artists and attract approximately 500,000 spectators.

Themed "City Awakening – Awakening Heritage," the festival aims to offer an immersive experience that combines Hue's rich cultural heritage with contemporary music, art and cutting-edge performance technology.

For the first time in Hue, audiences will experience an international-standard multisensory stage equipped with giant LED screens, advanced visual and media technologies, laser displays and other state-of-the-art performance effects. The festival will also include cultural, creative, technology and culinary exhibition spaces, alongside a variety of community interactive activities.

A highlight of the programme will be two themed music nights, "Heritage Awakens" and "Heritage Integrates," featuring leading Vietnamese and international artists.

According to the organising committee, the festival is intended to support the development of Vietnam's cultural industries while advancing Hue's ambition of becoming the country's premier festival city.

Speaking at the press conference, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Tran Huu Thuy Giang said the festival is envisioned not only as a major entertainment event but also as an annual cultural brand that will foster the growth of cultural industries, boost tourism and strengthen Hue's image, contributing to its transformation into a dynamic, creative and internationally connected heritage city with regional prominence./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hue Wonderverse Music Fest 2026 #Hue #cultural industries #festival city Hue
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