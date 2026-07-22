Culture - Sports

Vietnam retain Asian Pencak Silat Championships title

The championships, held in the southern city of Dong Nai from July 17-22, featured Tanding (combat) and Seni (artistic performance) events. Indonesia ranked second overall, while Malaysia came third.

Athletes compete at the tournament (Photo: VNA)
Athletes compete at the tournament (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) - Vietnam successfully defended their overall title at the 10th Asian Pencak Silat Championships 2026, winning 16 gold, seven silver and two bronze medals.

The championships, held in the southern city of Dong Nai from July 17-22, featured Tanding (combat) and Seni (artistic performance) events. Indonesia ranked second overall, while Malaysia came third.

The award ceremony was held on July 22 evening by the International Pencak Silat Federation (PERSILAT), the Vietnam Sports Authority, the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and relevant agencies.

vnanet-pc2.jpg
The championships, held in the southern city of Dong Nai from July 17-22, featured Tanding (combat) and Seni (artistic performance) events (Photo: VNA)

Addressing the event, PERSILAT Secretary General Teddy Suratmadji highly appreciated the host country Vietnam’s thorough preparations and efforts to facilitate participating delegations, saying that Vietnam’s professionalism and hospitality helped athletes focus on competition and deliver high-quality performances.

He commended the participating athletes for their serious and positive attitude, noting that all delegations had prepared carefully, complied with competition regulations and competed in a spirit of sportsmanship, solidarity and mutual respect.

According to Suratmadji, PERSILAT highly valued Vietnam’s organisation of the championships, saying that this could strengthen the country’s prospects of hosting future international events, including those planned for late 2026./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #10th Asian Pencak Silat Championships #Dong Nai #Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Culture guiding the way

Related News

Representatives of countries and territories participating in the Asian Pencak Silat Championship. Photo: VNA)

10th Asian Pencak Silat Championship opens in Dong Nai

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Thi Ngoc Loan said the championship offers athletes an opportunity to compete in a spirit of fairness and sportsmanship while promoting exchanges, mutual understanding and friendship among participating countries.

Vietnam tops the medal table at 2025 Asian Pencak Silat Championship (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam dominates 2025 Asian Pencak Silat Championship

Taking place from July 24–30, the championship drew athletes from 10 Asian nations, including Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, India, Laos, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. Athletes battled it out in two main disciplines - tanding (combat) and seni (artistic performance) across 32 medal events.

See more

A performance of Ca tru, a traditional Vietnamese genre combining singing, poetry and instrumental music. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to build national brand for cultural industries

The draft law on cultural industry development seeks to establish a formal legal status for cultural industries within the national economic structure and connect their value chains to boost economic value, exports and strategic investment while promoting Vietnamese identity and soft power internationally.

A story published on The Star about the second leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 semifinals between Vietnam and Malaysia (Photo: Screenshot)

ASEAN Cup 2026: Xuan Son hailed as key to Vietnam’s final berth

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) website particularly highlighted head coach Kim Sang Sik’s decision to bring Nguyen Xuan Son on in the 60th minute, saying Son’s introduction proved decisive, helping Vietnam break through Malaysia’s defensive setup.

National treasures on display at the Can Tho Museum feature QR codes that visitors can scan to access more information. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho steps up digitalisation of cultural heritage

A digital portal on cultural heritage data of Can Tho will be built, supporting the city’s digital transformation targets in heritage management under Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture.

An impressive Xoe Thai dance performance at the “Northwest Quintessence” street festival. (Photo: VNA)

Community-led approach strengthens ethnic cultural heritage preservation

Established in 2025, the Vietnam Pioneers Network provides a space for ethnic communities to share their heritage stories, helping reduce ethnic stereotypes and promote understanding of cultural diversity. Operating on a voluntary basis, the network connects community groups in localities across the country through core members.

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Against the backdrop of globalisation and the explosion of digital technology, cinema is no longer merely an art form. It has become an important cultural industry making a direct contribution to economic growth and national soft power.

A large number of tourists visit Hue Imperial City. (Photo: VNA)

Hue rolls out vibrant events to boost National Day tourism

Vietnamese visitors will also receive free admission to attractions within the Complex of Hue Monuments on August 19 and September 2, giving domestic tourists greater opportunities to explore the historical and cultural heritage of the former imperial capital.

A performance showcases the rich heritage of Then at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases Then ritual practices in Laos

The programme aims to promote the value of an intangible cultural heritage of humanity while strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Delegates at the tournament’s group-stage draw ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Pickleball World Cup 2026 gets underway in Da Nang

The tournament will feature leading players from the PPA and APP circuits alongside top Vietnamese and international competitors, including Ly Hoang Nam, Phuc Huynh, Truong Vinh Hien, Sophia Phuong Anh and Sophia Huynh Tran.