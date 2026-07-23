ASIAD 2026: Vietnam drawn against Uzbekistan as women's team face toughest group

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's men's and women's football teams were handed contrasting draws for the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 2026), with the U23 side facing a manageable group alongside Uzbekistan, the Philippines and Kuwait, while the women's team landed in a daunting pool featuring hosts Japan, Chinese Taipei and Thailand.



The draw, held in Nagoya, Japan, on July 23, placed Vietnam U23 in Group C, and the women's team in Group A.



Vietnam earned a top-seed position in the men's tournament after reaching the quarter-finals of the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup, allowing the team to avoid hosts Japan, China and the Republic of Korea in the group stage.



Uzbekistan are expected to pose the biggest challenge in Group C, having consistently ranked among Asia's strongest youth sides.



The 15-team men's tournament features three groups of four teams and one group of three. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.



Vietnam U23 will reconvene on July 29 with a squad combining U23 and U21 players as part of preparations aimed at strengthening squad depth and giving younger players more international exposure. Vietnam's best men's football result at the Asian Games remains a fourth-place finish at ASIAD 2018 under coach Park Hang Seo.



The women's tournament features 12 teams divided into three groups. The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed sides, will progress to the quarter-finals.



In preparation for ASIAD, the 2026 National Women's Football Championship will pause after its 10th round to allow the national team to assemble. Head coach Hoang Van Phuc has been closely monitoring domestic competition to select the strongest possible squad.



Vietnam's best-ever women's football performance at the Asian Games came at ASIAD 2014, when the team reached the semi-finals. The 2026 campaign is expected to be another stern test, while also offering an opportunity for Vietnam to further strengthen its standing in Asian women's football./.



VNA