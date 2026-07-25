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Vietnamese souvenirs tell everyday stories, drive creative economy

Today’s souvenirs capture the rhythm of everyday life: a “banh mi” (Vietnamese baguette) lapel pin, a sketchbook of Hanoi’s tangled streets, and illustrations of daily life in Ho Chi Minh City. They work because they paint a Vietnam that feels authentic, approachable and alive. Simple, compelling stories are giving cultural souvenirs a whole new appeal.

A foreigner is drawn to Vietnam's traditional products at the Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival 2025. (Photo: VNA)
A foreigner is drawn to Vietnam's traditional products at the Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – As Vietnam's cultural industries continue to grow, souvenirs are carving out a bigger role as "cultural ambassadors," spreading the country's image, rich heritage, and momentum in the creative economy.

Every souvenir tells a story

Trinh Ha Mien, founder of handicraft brand Liu Lo Arts & Craft, sees souvenirs as a traveller’s first real handshake with a culture.

“Some people discover Vietnam through a small item they take home. That product can tell the story of how we live, who we are, and our heritage without the need for long explanations”, she said.

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Folk toys draw crowds at the Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The keepsakes she was talking about have left miniature monuments and flag-printed magnets in the dust. Today’s souvenirs capture the rhythm of everyday life: a “banh mi” (Vietnamese baguette) lapel pin, a sketchbook of Hanoi’s tangled streets, and illustrations of daily life in Ho Chi Minh City. They work because they paint a Vietnam that feels authentic, approachable and alive. Simple, compelling stories are giving cultural souvenirs a whole new appeal.

A channel for cultural exports

Drawing more than two million visitors a year, Hanoi’s Temple of Literature is seen as a prime destination for heritage-driven merchandise.

Duong Ngoc Ha, Deputy Director of the site’s Centre for Cultural and Scientific Activities, said souvenir shops there long relied on generic products found at any tourist stop, with few items reflecting the relic’s distinct identity.

Inspired by the motifs carved into ancient doctors’ stelae, the Khue Van Cac (Pavilion of the Constellation of Literature) and symbols of Vietnam’s Confucian scholastic tradition, the centre has designed a broad collection of souvenirs. Each piece carries cultural and spiritual value, letting visitors stretch the experience long after they leave the grounds.

Handcrafted goods from traditional craft villages, though more expensive, pull in buyers for their craftsmanship and the cultural stories embedded in them.

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Keychains featuring Vietnam's national and Communist Party flags are among the most sought-after souvenirs. (Photo: VNA)

A successful souvenir, Ha said, must fuse three things: utility, aesthetic value and the power to convey cultural identity.

He’s pushing for an integrated ecosystem that links creativity, production, distribution and promotion into a single value chain, which can push Vietnamese cultural products into much wider markets. In that chain, distributors, tourist destinations and cultural mechanisms, he said, are the vital bridges that put those products in front of the public./.

VNA
#Temple of Literature #Ho Chi Minh City #cultural industries #creative economy #Vietnamese cultural products #Vietnamese souvenirs Vietnam
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