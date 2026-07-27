📝 OP-ED: Transition to new development stage: Action is decisive factor

Hanoi (VNA) – No country has achieved lasting development without facing difficulties and challenges. The real question is whether it can identify risks early enough to prepare for them. Against that backdrop, the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee set out a fourth strategic shift: moving from responding to individual risks to proactively preventing them, strengthening national resilience, and safeguarding the country. This is not only a matter of national defence and security, but also a development mindset suited to an increasingly uncertain world.



As a Vietnamese saying goes, "Don't wait for the storm before repairing the roof". It is more than advice on preparing for natural disasters; it is also a lesson in national governance. In practice, there have been times when problems were addressed only after they emerged, bottlenecks were tackled only after they had slowed progress, and solutions were sought only after risks had materialised. While such an approach may resolve immediate challenges, it often comes at a far greater cost than preventing problems before they arise.



Recent global events have made this lesson even clearer. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted economies and societies worldwide and claimed millions of lives. Geopolitical conflicts, strategic competition among major powers, supply chain disruptions, extreme weather events, and cyberattacks have continued to test the resilience of countries across the globe. According to the United Nations, the global economy contracted by 4.3% in 2020, one of the steepest declines in decades. Natural disasters alone caused more than 500 billion USD in losses worldwide during 2024 and 2025. In Vietnam, Typhoon Yagi and other extreme weather events in 2024 inflicted damage exceeding 88.7 trillion VND (3.37 billion USD).



These figures underline an important reality: rapid growth alone is not enough. A country must also be able to withstand unexpected shocks.



With that in mind, the 14th National Party Congress not only set a target of double-digit economic growth but also of maintaining political stability, safeguarding national defence, security and foreign affairs, and building an independent and self-reliant economy while pursuing deep international integration.



At the closing ceremony of the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Protecting the country today therefore means more than defending independence and sovereignty. It also means safeguarding economic security, energy security, food security, water security, data security, cybersecurity, and a peaceful environment needed for development. Protecting these foundations is, in essence, protecting the country's long-term growth prospects.



The fourth strategic shift outlined at the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee is therefore about building national resilience. The objective is not to eliminate every possible risk, but to strengthen the country's ability to adapt and recover when disruptions occur. This requires a corresponding shift in governance - from reacting to problems to anticipating and preventing them. It also means ensuring the security, safety and uninterrupted operation of the political system, the economy, society, technology, and critical infrastructure. Security provides the foundation for development, while sustainable development, in turn, reinforces security. Risks must therefore be detected early, warnings issued promptly, and problems addressed before they escalate. Small issues should never be allowed to grow into major crises.



This approach is already being translated into practice. More than a year after Vietnam introduced its two-tier local administration model, many shortcomings have been identified and adjusted during implementation rather than being allowed to accumulate into larger obstacles.



In the coming days, the Politburo will convene a national conference to study, disseminate and implement the resolution adopted at the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee. Senior Party and State leaders will personally present its core contents, demonstrating that the resolution is intended not merely as a policy document but as a programme of immediate action.



Experiences over many years has shown that the greatest gap often lies between resolutions and their implementation. Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has acknowledged this directly, saying: "The biggest bottleneck remains implementation." People expect reforms that they can see and feel in their daily lives. Businesses are looking for a more transparent investment environment, lower costs, and simpler administrative procedures.



At this stage, what matters most is action. Words must be matched by deeds, and results must be measurable. That is also the principle set out by the third meeting: clearly defined responsibilities, tasks, authority, timelines and expected outcomes. Only when a policy is translated into concrete actions and tangible results will the resolution truly come to life.



As Party General Secretary and State President To Lam emphasised: "The value and vitality of policy decisions must be measured by practical outcomes: bottlenecks removed, new capacities created, institutions operating smoothly, resources unlocked, productivity and competitiveness improved, the country made safer, and people enjoying more tangible benefits. From that understanding, unity in policy must immediately become unity in action, turning the Party Central Committee's decisions into concrete results."



Only four years remain until 2030, while the vision for 2045 is drawing closer. Every sound policy implemented in a timely manner will generate new momentum for development. Every delay in execution, however, risks missing valuable opportunities.



The four strategic shifts will have meaning only if they are transformed into action. That is the strongest message emerging from the third meeting: creating the conditions needed to turn national aspirations into tangible achievements./.