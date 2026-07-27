Politics

Top Cambodian legislator’s Vietnam visit opens new chapter in ties: Analyst

The visit aims to deepen people-to-people bonds, particularly through legislative framework, while delivering on agreements reached by the two parties during their high-level meeting in Phnom Penh in February.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) meets with President of the Cambodian NA Samdech Khuon Sudary in Phnom Penh in February 2026. (Photo: VNA)
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (L) meets with President of the Cambodian NA Samdech Khuon Sudary in Phnom Penh in February 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – President of the Cambodian National Assembly (NA) Samdech Khuon Sudary's official visit to Vietnam from July 27-29 opens a new chapter in legislative ties, with both sides committed to a people-centred partnership, Dr. Chheang Vannarith, Deputy Secretary-General and Chairman of the Advisory Council of the Cambodian NA told the Vietnam News Agency.

Vannarith, who is also a leading political analyst based in Phnom Penh, said the visit aims to deepen people-to-people bonds, particularly through legislative framework, while delivering on agreements reached by the two parties during their high-level meeting in Phnom Penh in February.

Those accords serve as a guiding framework for both governments and parliaments, he said.

This visit follows the consensus reached by the two parties, and among the parties of Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos, he said, adding that it is Khuon Sudary's second visit to Vietnam since taking office. Vietnamese NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man paid an official visit to Cambodia in November 2024.

According to him, legislatures play a critical oversight role in delivering bilateral deals and ensuring cooperation maximises mutual benefit, especially the shared goal of lifting two-way trade to 20 billion USD.

With the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties approaching in 2027, he urged both sides to plan joint activities across Government, parliament, ruling parties, and mass organisations.

From a geopolitical standpoint, Vannarith said the two legislatures have in recent years enacted legal and regulatory frameworks to facilitate collaboration, notably on cross-border energy connectivity.

Facing energy strains triggered by Middle East turmoil, Cambodia has seen Vietnam become a key electricity and energy supplier, he noted.

Bilateral trade logged encouraging gains over the past year, and both countries must intensify efforts to hit the 20 billion USD target, he said, stressing the top priority is building infrastructure connectivity while enabling faster, more synchronous cross-border and customs procedures, he said.

On investment, he said Vietnam has widened its footprint in Cambodia, notably in the digital economy and technology, where numerous Vietnamese firms have achieved strong results and hold ample room to grow.

Still, he stressed that continued infrastructure connectivity upgrades are essential to propel trade, investment, and tourism. The existing “Three Countries, One Destination” mechanism provides a solid foundation for broader regional travel, he said, voicing optimism that Vietnamese tourist arrivals will climb as both governments achieve tangible progress in combating online fraud.

Commenting on the visit’s significance, Vannarith said it would tighten parliamentary oversight of law enforcement and raise public awareness of the strong bilateral friendship.

As Cambodia prepares for elections in 2027 and 2028, he suggested that lawmakers use voter outreach activities to communicate the importance of Cambodia-Vietnam ties directly to the public./.



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