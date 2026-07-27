Culture - Sports

Vietnam beat Thailand, claim first-ever SEA V Cup title

This year's tournament marked the first edition of the Southeast Asian championship to be held in a cup format, replacing the former SEA V League. It also saw Vietnam reach the final for the first time.

Vietnam's men's national volleyball team wins their first-ever SEA V Cup title in 2026. (Photo: SAVA)
Vietnam's men's national volleyball team wins their first-ever SEA V Cup title in 2026. (Photo: SAVA)

Hanoi (VNA) – After years of waiting, Vietnam's men's national volleyball team finally ended their long wait for silverware by winning their maiden SEA V Cup title, defeating Thailand 3-2 in a thrilling final in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 26.

This year's tournament marked the first edition of the Southeast Asian championship to be held in a cup format, replacing the former SEA V League. It also saw Vietnam reach the final for the first time.

The two sides had already met in the group stage, where Thailand fought back from two sets down to beat Vietnam. In the Stage 2 final on July 26, Thailand again made the stronger start, edging the opening set 25-22 despite trailing by two or three points on several occasions.

Italy's head coach Federico Rampazzo responded with astute tactical adjustments in the second set, enabling Vietnam to regain control at crucial moments and level the match with a hard-fought 25-23 victory.

Vietnam then seized the initiative early in the third set and produced an impressive display to win it 25-19.

Thailand responded emphatically, taking the fourth set 25-15 to force a deciding fifth set. However, Vietnam held their nerve to secure a convincing 15-10 victory and seal a 3-2 triumph.

The victory earned the Vietnamese squad their first SEA V Cup title after four years of competition and across eight editions of the tournament.

Before this year's success, Thailand and Indonesia had been the competition's most successful teams, with three titles each from the previous seven editions. Vietnam's previous best finishes in the tournament were runners-up in 2023 and 2025./.


VNA
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