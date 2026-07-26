Culture - Sports

Vietnam to face RoK once again in volleyball tournament at ASIAD 20

In the 18th Games in 2018, Vietnam lost 0-3 to the RoK in Palembang, Indonesia, but defeated the strong rival 3-2 in the 2023 Games in Hangzhou, China.

Vietnamese women have set a target of a top four finish in the 20th Asian Games. (Photos courtesy FB Bong chuyen Viet Nam)
Vietnamese women have set a target of a top four finish in the 20th Asian Games. (Photos courtesy FB Bong chuyen Viet Nam)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) – The Vietnamese women's volleyball team will play the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the volleyball competition after the official draw was held for the 20th Asian Games (ASIAD 20) in Japan.

Placed in Group D, they will also face Hong Kong (China) and Qatar. It's the third time that Vietnam and the RoK have been drawn in same group.

In the 18th Games in 2018, Vietnam lost 0-3 to the Koreans in Palembang, Indonesia, but defeated the strong rival 3-2 in the 2023 Games in Hangzhou, China.

Group A features the hosts, Indonesia and Nepal. Group B includes reigning champions China, Kazakhstan and the Philippines. Group C gathers Thailand, Chinese Taipei, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia.

Matches will be played from September 16-22. Vietnam target the fourth position, their best result in history, as they did three years ago.

In the men's draw, Vietnam are in Group C with Qatar, India and Hong Kong (China).

Vietnam recently brought in Italian coach Federico Rampazzo who is expected to lift the team to higher places in thh international arena.

Group A has Japan, Pakistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Group B features defending champions Iran, Indonesia, Thailand and Kyrgyzstan. The RoK, China, Chinese Taipei and the Philippines will meet in Group D.

The Games will be held from September 27 to October 3. Volleyball is taking place at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Gymnasium and Park Arena Komaki in Aichi./.


VNA
#Volleyball tournament #ASIAD 20 #RoK
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