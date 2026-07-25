Culture - Sports

Vietnam Summer Camp 2026 wrapped up

Held from July 12 to 25 across eight cities and provinces, Vietnam Summer Camp 2026 offered a rich array of experiences. Participants explored historical landmarks, visited iconic cultural heritage sites such as the imperial city of Hue, Hoi An ancient town, and the My Son Sanctuary, and engaged in charitable activities valued at over 300 million VND (11,400 USD), including the installation of a "Youth Bookshelf."

Over 100 young overseas Vietnamese from 32 countries and territories join the Vietnam Summer Camp 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Over 100 young overseas Vietnamese from 32 countries and territories join the Vietnam Summer Camp 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) — The closing ceremony of Vietnam Summer Camp 2026 took place in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on July 24 evening, wrapping up a two-week journey that brought together over 100 young overseas Vietnamese from 32 countries and territories.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang noted that starting from Hanoi with initial unfamiliarity, the young participants quickly bridged geographical boundaries to build lasting friendships. Their itinerary spanned multiple regions across the country before reaching its conclusion in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa.

Highlighting their interaction with future naval officers at the Naval Academy, Hang said the activity helped the youth better understand those safeguarding the nation’s maritime sovereignty day and night. She expressed her hope that the participants would serve as cultural ambassadors, helping international friends understand and love Vietnam while actively contributing to their homeland's development.

A highlight of this year’s journey was visits to cultural and scientific projects created by prominent overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and artists. Each destination offered an inspiring testament to dedication, encouraging the younger generation to take pride in their national identity.

Nguyen Thanh Ha, Vice Chairman of the Khanh Hoa provincial People's Committee, highlighted local activities where participants offered incense at the Gac Ma Soldiers Memorial Site and met with naval cadets. He noted that these meaningful exchanges gave the youth a profound understanding of sacred maritime sovereignty and ancestral resilience while experiencing the warm hospitality of Khanh Hoa.

During the ceremony, delegates presented 10 scholarships to disadvantaged students in Khanh Hoa province.

qua.jpg
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (third from right) presents gifts to outstanding participants at the Vietnam Summer Camp 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Held from July 12 to 25 across eight cities and provinces, Vietnam Summer Camp 2026 offered a rich array of experiences. Participants explored historical landmarks, visited iconic cultural heritage sites such as the imperial city of Hue, Hoi An ancient town, and the My Son Sanctuary, and engaged in charitable activities valued at over 300 million VND (11,400 USD), including the installation of a "Youth Bookshelf."

Organised annually since 2004 by the State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with local authorities, the programme has drawn thousands of overseas Vietnamese youth home, strengthening national cultural identity and fostering a deep sense of connection to their ancestral homeland./.

VNA
#Văn hóa soi đường #Vietnam Summer Camp 2026 #overseas Vietnamese #national cultural identity #NQ 80 - BT
Follow VietnamPlus

Culture guiding the way

Related News

Overseas Vietnamese delegates attend the opening ceremony of the Vietnam Summer Camp 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Summer Camp 2026 strengthens cultural identity, deepens young OVs’ bond with homeland

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said the participants return to Vietnam at a particularly significant moment, as the country enters a new stage of development following the 14th National Party Congress. She noted that the ongoing reorganisation of administrative units has created new development space for localities and the nation, unlocking fresh potential, encouraging innovation and providing new momentum for faster and more sustainable growth.

Outstanding overseas Vietnamese youth and student delegates pose for a group photo at the Monument of President Ho Chi Minh and Quang Binh people in Dong Hoi ward, Quang Tri province, in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Over 100 overseas Vietnamese youth to join Vietnam Summer Camp 2026

The programme will introduce delegates to Vietnam's rich cultural heritage, including UNESCO-recognised sites such as the Complex of Hue Monuments, My Son Sanctuary, Hoi An Ancient Town and Hue Royal Court Music. It combines heritage tours with history lessons, cultural experiences and Vietnamese language activities to strengthen participants' understanding of their roots and foster national pride.

See more

A performance of Ca tru, a traditional Vietnamese genre combining singing, poetry and instrumental music. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to build national brand for cultural industries

The draft law on cultural industry development seeks to establish a formal legal status for cultural industries within the national economic structure and connect their value chains to boost economic value, exports and strategic investment while promoting Vietnamese identity and soft power internationally.

A story published on The Star about the second leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 semifinals between Vietnam and Malaysia (Photo: Screenshot)

ASEAN Cup 2026: Xuan Son hailed as key to Vietnam’s final berth

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) website particularly highlighted head coach Kim Sang Sik’s decision to bring Nguyen Xuan Son on in the 60th minute, saying Son’s introduction proved decisive, helping Vietnam break through Malaysia’s defensive setup.

National treasures on display at the Can Tho Museum feature QR codes that visitors can scan to access more information. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho steps up digitalisation of cultural heritage

A digital portal on cultural heritage data of Can Tho will be built, supporting the city’s digital transformation targets in heritage management under Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture.

An impressive Xoe Thai dance performance at the “Northwest Quintessence” street festival. (Photo: VNA)

Community-led approach strengthens ethnic cultural heritage preservation

Established in 2025, the Vietnam Pioneers Network provides a space for ethnic communities to share their heritage stories, helping reduce ethnic stereotypes and promote understanding of cultural diversity. Operating on a voluntary basis, the network connects community groups in localities across the country through core members.

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Opportunities for Vietnamese cinema to break through

Against the backdrop of globalisation and the explosion of digital technology, cinema is no longer merely an art form. It has become an important cultural industry making a direct contribution to economic growth and national soft power.

A large number of tourists visit Hue Imperial City. (Photo: VNA)

Hue rolls out vibrant events to boost National Day tourism

Vietnamese visitors will also receive free admission to attractions within the Complex of Hue Monuments on August 19 and September 2, giving domestic tourists greater opportunities to explore the historical and cultural heritage of the former imperial capital.

A performance showcases the rich heritage of Then at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam showcases Then ritual practices in Laos

The programme aims to promote the value of an intangible cultural heritage of humanity while strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Vietnam and Laos.

Delegates at the tournament’s group-stage draw ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Pickleball World Cup 2026 gets underway in Da Nang

The tournament will feature leading players from the PPA and APP circuits alongside top Vietnamese and international competitors, including Ly Hoang Nam, Phuc Huynh, Truong Vinh Hien, Sophia Phuong Anh and Sophia Huynh Tran.