Legislative leader pays tribute to fallen heroes in Ho Chi Minh City

Over the past 79 years, the Party, the State, and the people of Vietnam have always paid attention to and cared for those who have contributed to the revolution and the families of martyrs, thereby spreading the traditional values ​​and good morals of the nation, expressing the gratitude of the entire political system with all their hearts and the highest responsibility, contributing to improving the material and spiritual lives of policy beneficiaries, and creating great spiritual motivation for the cause of national construction and protection.