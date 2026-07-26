HSBC: Vietnam’s growth, macroeconomic stability to face tougher test in H2

Vietnam emerges as key force shaping ASEAN’s future: Malaysian expert
Amid growing geopolitical shifts that pose increasing challenges to intra-ASEAN consensus, Vietnam’s capacity to build workable common platforms has become more important than ever, particularly as Vietnam serves as a bridge among members at different levels of development and countries with differing strategic relationships with major powers, said Collins Chong Yew Keat, a foreign affairs, security and strategy analyst at the University of Malaya.