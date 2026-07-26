Culture - Sports

Vovinam marks 30 years of global growth with world championship in Paris

Originating in Vietnam, Vovinam – Viet Vo Dao has steadily gained international recognition. In France, this martial art has become firmly established, with more than 10,000 practitioners and about 50 clubs operating under the French Vovinam Federation.

A Vovinam performance at the 7th Vovinam World Championships in Paris. (Photo: VNA)
A Vovinam performance at the 7th Vovinam World Championships in Paris. (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – The 7th Vovinam World Championship took place at the Georges Carpentier Sports Hall in Paris from July 22–25, bringing together masters, athletes and delegates from across the globe.

Originating in Vietnam, Vovinam – Viet Vo Dao has steadily gained international recognition. In France, this martial art has become firmly established, with more than 10,000 practitioners and about 50 clubs operating under the French Vovinam Federation.

Master Nguyen Dinh Hoang, a member of the organising committee, credited the art's sustained international growth to the commitment of successive generations of masters and the movement's inclusive philosophy.

Staged every four years in alternation with the European Championship, this year's event drew nearly 325 athletes from 15 countries, up from roughly 250 competitors at the previous edition. More than 700 people, including masters, coaches, team officials and spectators, attended the championship.

The 2026 tournament was of particular significance as it coincided with the 30th anniversary of the World Vovinam Federation and the World Vovinam Masters Council, both founded in Paris. The milestone highlighted Vovinam's three-decade evolution from a Vietnamese martial art into a global sporting and cultural movement.

Grand Master Tran Nguyen Dao, President of the World Vovinam – Viet Vo Dao Masters Council and a leading figure in the martial art's international development, said Vovinam has been practised outside Vietnam for more than half a century. From its early expansion in France, it has spread throughout Europe, Africa and other regions. Today, Vovinam – Viet Vo Dao is practised in around 20 countries and has approximately 200 masters worldwide, he said.

Dao said the growing number of practitioners overseas, many of whom also learn and use Vietnamese terminology, reflects the martial art's cultural influence and is a source of pride for Vietnam. He described the championships as more than a sporting contest, saying they also reaffirm Vovinam's enduring values of discipline, determination, solidarity and martial ethics.

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai said the event demonstrated the expanding international reach of Vietnamese martial arts.

Beyond competition and medal success, the championships also provided an opportunity for generations of practitioners and masters to reflect on the martial art's journey while reinforcing its core principles of discipline, perseverance, compassion, unity and respect.

With participants from across the world, the 7th Vovinam World Championship once again highlighted the vitality and international appeal of Vietnam's traditional martial art. The event also fostered cultural exchanges between Vietnam, France and other participating countries, bringing Vietnam's heritage, spirit and traditional values to a wider global audience./.

VNA
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