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Central Vietnam's specialties inspire innovative coffee beverages

Businesses and coffee artisans in Da Nang city are reimagining the central region's signature specialties through creative coffee beverages, offering visitors distinctive flavours while adding value to OCOP (One Commune One Product) items and strengthening links between agriculture, culture, tourism and commerce.

A barista demonstrates coffee brewing for visitors at the event. (Photo: VNA)
A barista demonstrates coffee brewing for visitors at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Businesses and coffee artisans in Da Nang city are reimagining the central region's signature specialties through creative coffee beverages, offering visitors distinctive flavours while adding value to OCOP (One Commune One Product) items and strengthening links between agriculture, culture, tourism and commerce.


Adding value to local specialties

As localities look to maximise the value of indigenous resources, combining coffee with traditional specialties is emerging as an innovative way to diversify products and enrich tourism experiences. The approach also aligns with the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and national digital transformation, while supporting efforts to integrate cultural values into economic development.

From July 24–26, the Hai Chau Ward People's Committee hosted Vietnam Coffee Challenge 2026 under the theme Coffee Fest at the APEC Park, attracting coffee businesses, baristas, food and beverage experts, and enthusiasts from across the country.

Beyond promoting Vietnamese coffee culture, the event sought to connect the coffee industry with central Vietnam's signature products, helping build a value chain spanning raw materials, processing, services and tourism.

Among the highlights were beverages blending coffee with regional specialties, including Nam O Fish Sauce Coffee, Ngoc Linh Ginseng Coffee, Tra My Cinnamon Coffee and Avocado Coffee, each inspired by the culture and heritage of the central region.

Nguyen Van Duy, Chairman of the Hai Chau Ward People's Committee, said the former Quang region and Da Nang in particular are home to renowned specialties such as Ngoc Linh ginseng, Tra My cinnamon and Nam O fish sauce, which embody the region's history, culture and community life.

He said combining these local products with coffee creates fresh experiences for consumers while introducing the region's cultural identity to more residents and visitors.

Hai Chau was selected as the venue thanks to its strong commercial and service sector, which accounts for more than 92% of the ward's economy. As Da Nang's central ward and gateway for visitors, it offers an ideal setting to promote local specialties, OCOP products and indigenous ingredients through innovative coffee beverages.

Duy added that the initiative reflects an innovation-led development model, encouraging businesses to create higher-value products from local resources. To support this effort, the Hai Chau Ward Public Service Centre has partnered with Big Coffee Event Co., Ltd. and Trinh Coffee to develop beverages using locally sourced ingredients.


Coffee that tells the story of central region

One of the event's standout products was Nam O Fish Sauce Coffee, which blends Vietnamese Robusta coffee with powdered traditional Nam O fish sauce.

Nguyen Thai Nhat Huy, representing Huong Lang Co Nam O Fish Sauce, said the drink is developed to introduce the heritage of Nam O's traditional craft village through a new culinary experience. The fish sauce powder, combined with coffee and a light cream topping, creates a balance of bitter, creamy and subtly savoury flavours.

Another signature product, Avocado Coffee from Trinh Coffee, combines specialty Robusta with fresh avocado. Since its launch in 2018, the company has expanded its menu to include drinks featuring Ngoc Linh ginseng, Tra My cinnamon, Hoi An roasted coconut and other regional ingredients.

La Toan, who is in charge of product development, said each beverage is designed not only to offer a new flavour but also to tell the story of the central region's people, landscapes and specialties.

Visitors have responded positively to the concept. Nguyen Thi Ngoc Van, a tourist from Hanoi, said she was initially surprised by fish sauce coffee but found the flavours well balanced and appreciated how the drinks offered insight into Da Nang's culture.

In addition to tastings, Coffee Fest 2026 featured demonstrations of roasting, grinding, brewing and cupping techniques, exhibitions of local products and the Vietnam Coffee Challenge 2026 for baristas and coffee enthusiasts nationwide.

By pairing coffee with regional specialties, Da Nang is creating new opportunities to raise the value of local products while promoting cultural heritage and experiential tourism, reinforcing the city's strategy of combining innovation with cultural preservation to create distinctive, higher-value products./.

VNA
#creative coffee beverages #tourism #local specialties Da Nang
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