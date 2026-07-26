Politics

NA Chairman pays tribute to fallen heroes in Ho Chi Minh City

Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man on July 26 offered flowers and incense in tribute to fallen heroes at memorial sites in Ho Chi Minh City, on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026).

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and delegates offer incense in tribute to fallen soldiers at the Martyrs' Remains House. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and delegates offer incense in tribute to fallen soldiers at the Martyrs' Remains House. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man on July 26 offered flowers and incense in tribute to fallen heroes at memorial sites in Ho Chi Minh City, on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026).

Joining the delegation were Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai, and other officials.

The delegation offered flowers and incense at the monument to late Party General Secretary Tran Phu, the District 10 Martyrs' Memorial House, the Martyrs' Remains House, memorials dedicated to heroic martyrs Le Thi Rieng and Tran Van Kieu, and the site for the search, recovery and identification of martyrs' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park.​

NA Chairman Man and delegates observed a minute of silence after offering flowers and incense in memory of late General Secretary Tran Phu and fallen heroes who fought and sacrificed their lives for the nation's independence, freedom, territorial integrity and the people's well-being.

vnanet-potal-chu-tich-quoc-hoi-tran-thanh-man-dang-huong-tai-cong-vien-le-thi-rieng-8913858.jpg
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man offers flowers and incense at the monument to late Party General Secretary Tran Phu. (Photo: VNA)

Throughout Vietnam's struggle for national independence, liberation and defence, millions of outstanding sons and daughters of the nation devoted their youth, courageously fought and laid down their lives for the Fatherland, driven by patriotism and national solidarity.

The delegates pledged to carry forward the legacy of the fallen combatants by remaining steadfast in their commitment to the Party, the State, the people and the socialist regime, promoting the spirit of revolutionary heroism and fulfilling their responsibilities in safeguarding and building the country in the new era.

Later, NA Chairman Man visited the excavation site at the Le Thi Rieng Park, where he was briefed on the progress of the search and recovery of martyrs' remains. The site is linked to the fierce fighting and sacrifices of Vietnamese soldiers and civilians during the 1968 Tet General Offensive and Uprising.

On this occasion, the leaders presented gifts to personnel involved in the search and recovery mission at the Le Thi Rieng Park in recognition of their efforts./.

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