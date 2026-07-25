Int’l quantum computing hackathon kicks off in Gia Lai

Gia Lai (VNA) - The Quantum Hackathon for Social Good 2026 (QC4SG 2026) officially opened in Quy Nhon, Gia Lai province, on July 24.



As a key activity within the technology component of the Gia Lai Quantum Year 2026, the event brings together nearly 100 contestants across 26 teams, including students, PhD candidates, young researchers, startups, and tech talents, alongside 50 domestic and international experts, mentors, and judges.



Launched over six months ago, QC4SG 2026 received more than 500 applications from 30 countries and territories, reflecting the growing interest of the international scientific and innovation community in the field of quantum computing.



Following a rigorous selection process, 26 outstanding teams were chosen for the final round, held from July 24–28. During this period, teams will continue to develop, refine, and present quantum technology solutions aimed at solving practical socio-economic challenges.



QC4SG 2026 is organised by the Gia Lai provincial People's Committee, the Gia Lai Department of Science and Technology, the National Innovation Centre (NIC), and the Vietnam Quantum Technology Network (VNQuantum) in collaboration with the Open Quantum Institute (OQI/CERN), ICISE, and other relevant departments and agencies.



Through a series of training sessions, mentoring, and networking activities connecting teams with experts, businesses, and investors, QC4SG 2026 aims to bolster the quantum technology ecosystem. The programme supports high-potential projects in refining their technology, developing business models, and moving toward commercialisation. Ultimately, it seeks to build a robust quantum technology community in Gia Lai, Vietnam, and the Southeast Asian region.



This marks the first time Vietnam has hosted an international hackathon specialised in quantum computing, and it is only the second event of its kind in Southeast Asia./.



VNA