First multi-organ retrieval at Bai Chay hospital gives five patients new lease of life

Quang Ninh (VNA) – All five transplant operations using organs donated by a brain-dead young man on the night of July 25 have been successfully completed, saving the lives of five patients in Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City.



The donor was a 19-year-old man who suffered severe injuries in a traffic accident, leaving him in a deep coma with multiple traumatic injuries. Despite intensive resuscitation and treatment by doctors at Bai Chay hospital in the northern province of Quang Ninh, he succumbed to catastrophic brain damage.



Following confirmation of brain death, the hospital worked closely with the National Coordination Centre for Human Organ Transplantation and leading transplant specialists to maintain optimal organ function, assess the viability of each organ and successfully retrieve the heart, liver and both kidneys.



Under the national organ allocation programme, the donated organs were transported overnight to transplant centres across the country, where all procedures were carried out successfully.



The heart and the right lobe of the liver were allocated to the 108 Military Central Hospital in Hanoi. By the early hours of July 26, both the heart and liver transplant operations had been completed, with the recipients remaining in stable condition.



The left lobe of the liver was transferred to Vinmec Times City International Hospital in Hanoi, where surgeons, in collaboration with the Vietnam National Children's Hospital, successfully transplanted it into a 10-month-old infant suffering from congenital biliary atresia complicated by severe liver failure.



One kidney was transported more than 600 kilometres to Hue Central Hospital, where it was successfully transplanted on the afternoon of July 26. The second kidney was flown to Children's Hospital 2 in Ho Chi Minh City, with the transplant operation completed later the same day.



The donated organs from Quang Ninh are carefully preserved in specialised transport containers before being urgently flown overnight to transplant centres across the country. (Photo published by VNA)

With the successful completion of its first multi-organ retrieval, Bai Chay hospital has become the third medical facility in Quang Ninh to perform the highly complex procedure in accordance with the national protocol. The achievement also highlights the profound humanitarian value of organ donation in society./.