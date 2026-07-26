Health

Ho Chi Minh City-based hospitals launch health checkups for policy beneficiaries

Hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City are providing free health checkups, medicines and counselling services for policy beneficiary families, people who rendered service to the nation and residents in former revolutionary bases to commemorate the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026).

Doctors from Ho Chi Minh City's Thong Nhat Hospital provide free health checkups for policy beneficiaries, people who rendered service to the revolution and their family members in Vung Tau ward. (Photo: VNA)
Doctors from Ho Chi Minh City's Thong Nhat Hospital provide free health checkups for policy beneficiaries, people who rendered service to the revolution and their family members in Vung Tau ward. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City are providing free health checkups, medicines and counselling services for policy beneficiary families, people who rendered service to the nation and residents in former revolutionary bases to commemorate the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026).

On July 25 and 26, Military Hospital 175, in coordination with the People's Committee of Hanh Thong ward, conducted routine health screenings for 1,200 people who rendered service to the revolution.

Major General Dr. Tran Quoc Viet, Director of Military Hospital 175, said the hospital established a dedicated examination area on the ground floor of its Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology to make the process more convenient. Doctors, nurses, technicians and support staff worked throughout the weekend, while registration, laboratory testing, specialist consultations and health counselling were organised to ensure a safe and efficient experience for participants.

During the programme's opening day, doctors identified signs of a heart attack in one participant and immediately transferred the patient for emergency treatment, allowing for timely medical intervention.

Huynh Van Hong Ngoc, Secretary of the Hanh Thong Ward Party Committee, said the initiative also enabled local authorities to assess coordination, data management and logistical arrangements ahead of the city's planned universal health screening programme.

In recent days, Thong Nhat Hospital has likewise rolled out a series of healthcare activities for Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, policy beneficiaries, people who rendered service to the revolution and their relatives.

Medical teams carried out routine health examinations and presented gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Duong Kim Lan, born in 1933 and now living in Tan Son Nhat ward. Beyond examinations and laboratory tests, doctors also checked on her health and provided advice on nutrition and daily care suited to her health condition.

The hospital also deployed medical teams to provide health checkups for nearly 600 policy beneficiaries, people who rendered service to the revolution and their family members in Vung Tau ward. For elderly residents, those in poor health or those unable to travel, healthcare workers made home visits to conduct examinations, collect test samples and offer medical consultations, ensuring access to essential healthcare services.

Also to mark the anniversary, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, in partnership with Military Hospital 7A, launched its 2026 community healthcare programme for former revolutionary base areas.

The programme is being implemented across 10 wards, communes, special zones and former revolutionary base areas throughout the city. At each location, between 500 and 1,000 residents are expected to receive free medical examinations, health consultations and medicines.

Priority is being given to policy beneficiary families, people who rendered service to the revolution, war invalids, sick soldiers, relatives of martyrs, older people, persons with disabilities, poor and near-poor households, people living with chronic illnesses and others facing difficult circumstances./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 72 #Sức khỏe #NQ 72 #Ho Chi Minh City #free health checkups #War Invalids and Martyrs' Day Ho Chi Minh City
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