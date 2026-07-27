Vietnam, Bulgaria forge closer medical ties

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi Medical University has expanded cooperation with leading Bulgarian universities, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies following a working visit to the European country from July 20–25, paving the way for broader collaboration in medical education, research and pharmaceuticals under the Vietnam–Bulgaria Strategic Partnership.

The visit's highlight was the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Hanoi Medical University and Sofia Medical University, creating a long-term framework for academic exchanges, scientific research and institutional cooperation between the two countries' leading medical schools.

At the signing ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Bulgaria Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet described education and training as one of the strongest pillars of bilateral relations. She noted that generations of Vietnamese graduates from Bulgarian universities, including doctors, scientists, healthcare professionals and public health administrators, have made significant contributions to Vietnam's healthcare sector while strengthening people-to-people ties.

The ambassador said the agreement will promote exchanges of lecturers and students, joint research, academic collaboration and the sharing of expertise, further expanding cooperation in education, science and technology, healthcare and innovation.

Under the MoU, the two universities will launch faculty and student exchange programmes, undertake joint research projects, co-organise scientific conferences, share experience in curriculum development and collaborate on training high-quality healthcare professionals. Sofia Medical University also expressed its willingness to admit doctoral candidates from Hanoi Medical University and jointly develop education and research projects under European Union programmes.

The Vietnamese delegation also met with the Faculty of Pharmacy at Sofia Medical University, where both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in pharmaceutical education, academic exchanges, joint research and collaborative initiatives.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured the Bulgarian military hospital and several major hospitals in Sofia to learn about hospital management, medical training and the application of healthcare technologies, while discussing opportunities for cooperation in specialist training, clinical research and professional exchanges.

The delegation also held talks with DANHSON, one of Bulgaria's leading pharmaceutical companies, to explore cooperation in research, technology transfer, training and business links with Vietnamese pharmaceutical enterprises. Stefan Bojinov, a member of the company's management board, said DANHSON is prepared to consider scholarship opportunities for Vietnamese students pursuing pharmacy degrees in Bulgaria.

The visit yielded a series of practical outcomes, expanding cooperation among universities, hospitals and pharmaceutical companies in education, scientific research, technology transfer and healthcare workforce development. It also strengthened institutional partnerships between Vietnam and Bulgaria, advancing cooperation under the Vietnam–Bulgaria Strategic Partnership, particularly in education, science and technology, healthcare and pharmaceuticals./.

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