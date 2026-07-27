Sci-Tech

Regional conference strengthens Southeast Asia’s quantum technology ecosystem

Stronger networks linking government agencies, research institutes, universities, businesses and scientific organisations will provide a solid foundation for faster and more effective development of quantum technology, contributing to the sustainable development of each country and the region as a whole, said a Gia Lai official.

A speaker addresses the SEA+ Quantum Coordinator Meeting held in Gia Lai province on July 27. (Photo: VNA)
A speaker addresses the SEA+ Quantum Coordinator Meeting held in Gia Lai province on July 27. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – The SEA+ Quantum Coordinator Meeting was held in the central province of Gia Lai on July 27, bringing together leading researchers, representatives of scientific organisations, and programme coordinators in science and diplomacy from across Southeast Asia and neighbouring countries.

The event aimed to coordinate regional efforts to build a unified quantum science and technology ecosystem in Southeast Asia.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Director of the Gia Lai provincial Department of Science and Technology Nguyen Huu Ha said that science, technology, innovation and digital transformation have become key drivers of economic growth, while quantum technology is emerging as a strategic field capable of bringing about transformative changes across industries and society.

He stressed that the development of quantum technology depends not only on the research capacity of individual countries but also on knowledge exchange, resource sharing and international cooperation.

According to Ha, stronger networks linking government agencies, research institutes, universities, businesses and scientific organisations will provide a solid foundation for faster and more effective development of quantum technology, contributing to the sustainable development of each country and the region as a whole.

As quantum technology rapidly moves from research laboratories to practical applications, Southeast Asian countries are facing both opportunities and common challenges related to the development of skilled human resources, research infrastructure, industry partnerships and policy frameworks, he said.

The conference was expected to help align regional efforts, enabling Southeast Asia to participate more actively in and benefit from the global quantum technology revolution.

For Gia Lai, hosting the event was an opportunity not only to expand international cooperation but also to integrate more deeply into global science and technology networks, helping realise the province's goals for science, technology, innovation and digital transformation in the new development period, Ha added.

According to the organising committee, the meeting was conducted under the Chatham House Rule, allowing participants to freely use information received during discussions while prohibiting the disclosure of speakers' identities or institutional affiliations. The format was designed to create a trusted environment for coordinators to exchange national updates on quantum research programmes, funding initiatives and strategic roadmaps.

Participants also identified opportunities for regional cooperation in education, workforce development and joint research projects while discussing mechanisms for resource sharing, researcher mobility and cross-border access to quantum infrastructure.

Organisers said the discussions were expected to lay the foundation for long-term coordination among Southeast Asia's quantum research communities.

The conference opened with a keynote presentation on challenges in quantum technology development by Associate Professor Dr Nguyen Quoc Hung of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi and the Vietnam Quantum Technology Network (VNQuantum). His presentation examined global advances in quantum technology, its potential applications and major challenges facing the field.

Delegates later joined three roundtable discussions on national and regional quantum technology policies, the development of quantum talent and training systems, and quantum infrastructure in relation to national sovereignty and shared access mechanisms.

The sessions were moderated by international experts, including Tim Smith of the Open Quantum Institute, Sako Hayashi of the Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe, and Bobby Corpus of the Quantum Computing Society of the Philippines./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Gia Lai #quantum technology #Southeast Asia #SEA+ Quantum Coordinator Meeting
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Resolution in action

Related News

The Quantum Hackathon for Social Good 2026 (QC4SG 2026) kicks off in Quy Nhon, Gia Lai province, on July 24. (Photo: VNA)

Int’l quantum computing hackathon kicks off in Gia Lai

As a key activity within the technology component of the Gia Lai Quantum Year 2026, the event brings together nearly 100 contestants across 26 teams, including students, PhD candidates, young researchers, startups, and tech talents, alongside 50 domestic and international experts, mentors, and judges.

Vice Chairman of the Gia Lai provincial People’s Committee Lam Hai Giang speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Int’l scientists gather at 2nd advanced school on topological quantum matters in Gia Lai

Jointly organised by the Rencontres du Vietnam (Meeting Vietnam) association and the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE), the five-day event features lectures by leading professors and scientists in quantum physics and materials science, providing participants with a solid theoretical foundation. They are also updated on the latest research advances in quantum topological materials.

Quantum technology is emerging as a strategic frontier in global science, technology and security competition. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Quantum tech seen as strategic pillar for Vietnam’s technological self-reliance

In Vietnam, the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW identifies science, technology, innovation and digital transformation as breakthrough drivers of national development. In this context, the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 21/2026/QD-TTg has added cybersecurity and quantum technologies to the country’s list of 10 strategic technology groups.

See more

Israeli experts introduce several areas with potential for cooperation, including AI, cybersecurity, quantum technology, data, health technology and the application of artificial intelligence in businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Israel explore stronger cooperation in technology, innovation

During the meeting, Ambassador Nguyen Ky Son said science, technology, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming key drivers of Vietnam’s development, stressing that the application of AI and emerging technologies must go hand in hand with data security and safety.

The report “Vietnam’s Technological Leap: Sources of Success and Limitations” (Photo: screenshot)

Vietnam makes significant technological progress thanks to open-door policy: Russian expert

Dezhina, a senior researcher at the Institute of Sociology under the Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the rapid development of Vietnam’s services sector and knowledge-based industries represents a technological leap driven largely by foreign investment and government policies aimed at developing infrastructure, boosting exports and attracting FDI.

The Da Nang People’s Committee presents awards to the Top 10 projects in the Student Category of the Da Nang Innovation and Startup Competition at SURF 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang runs biggest annual startup event

Themed “A New Era of Growth – Pioneering Innovation”, the festival focused on expanding international connectivity, promoting cross-border investment cooperation and highlighting strategic technology sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, digital technology, blockchain, green technology and digital transformation.

Personnel responsible for safeguarding national digital sovereignty in cyberspace maintain a serious and focused working spirit at all times (Photo: VNA)

Protecting national security amid digital transformation, cyberspace

Cybersecurity, information security and data security risks must be identified and addressed early and from afar, with appropriate defensive measures ready to neutralise threats and protect national interests in cyberspace, said Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention (A05).

The leadership of the Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence is introduced. (Photo:VNA)

Mekong Delta launches first robotics, AI research institute

Dr. Nguyen Van Quang, Rector of Nam Can Tho University, said the university is developing a value chain covering training, research, technology development, testing, technology transfer and commercialisation. The model is designed to link research more closely with practical needs, ensuring that technologies generate products and products create value for society.

Participants pose for a photo at the launch of the Daegu innovation space in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Daegu innovation space opens in Da Nang

The Daegu technology and innovation space in Da Nang will introduce Daegu’s outstanding technologies, innovative products and solutions while serving as a bridge connecting businesses, research institutes, universities and startup communities from the two cities.

The virtual assistant interface on the reception robot in Lai Hoa commune. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho builds smart, modern administration through AI application

Amid efforts to accelerate national digital transformation, localities in Can Tho city are integrating modern technologies into State administration. Beyond conventional software and online platforms, artificial intelligence (AI) is being incorporated into public administrative service processes, leading to tangible improvements in service of people and businesses.

Delegates at the opening ceremony of Conviction 2026 (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City urged to lead in developing, testing new technology models: Deputy PM

Conviction 2026, a national-level forum on Digital Assets and Artificial Intelligence, which opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 14, brings together representatives from State management agencies, technology companies, financial institutions, investment funds, experts, research institutes, universities and domestic and international partners, creating opportunities to connect policies, technology, resources and markets, according to Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung.

Students at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology – Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City, practice applying advanced technologies (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam taps global expertise to develop world-class AI workforce

The network aims to attract global Vietnamese AI talents, strengthen links among research institutions, businesses and experts to form strong research teams and promote commercialisation, while mobilising experts to advise on policies and key national AI programmes and projects.

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

As the country's science, technology and innovation hub, Ho Chi Minh City is now scrambling to build capacity for the quantum age, with workforce development at the centre of its push to seize future opportunities.

At the Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 (Photo: tapchikinhtetaichinh.vn)

Vietnam – Japan Innovation Forum 2026 drives new models

NIC Deputy Director Hoang Trung Hieu shared that Vietnam is working to gradually make science, technology, and innovation its main growth drivers. Along the way, Japan stands out as one of its key partners, bringing strong capabilities in sci-tech, industry, and workforce, along with an extensive network of companies, research institutes, and universities.