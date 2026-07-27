Regional conference strengthens Southeast Asia’s quantum technology ecosystem

Gia Lai (VNA) – The SEA+ Quantum Coordinator Meeting was held in the central province of Gia Lai on July 27, bringing together leading researchers, representatives of scientific organisations, and programme coordinators in science and diplomacy from across Southeast Asia and neighbouring countries.

The event aimed to coordinate regional efforts to build a unified quantum science and technology ecosystem in Southeast Asia.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Director of the Gia Lai provincial Department of Science and Technology Nguyen Huu Ha said that science, technology, innovation and digital transformation have become key drivers of economic growth, while quantum technology is emerging as a strategic field capable of bringing about transformative changes across industries and society.

He stressed that the development of quantum technology depends not only on the research capacity of individual countries but also on knowledge exchange, resource sharing and international cooperation.

According to Ha, stronger networks linking government agencies, research institutes, universities, businesses and scientific organisations will provide a solid foundation for faster and more effective development of quantum technology, contributing to the sustainable development of each country and the region as a whole.

As quantum technology rapidly moves from research laboratories to practical applications, Southeast Asian countries are facing both opportunities and common challenges related to the development of skilled human resources, research infrastructure, industry partnerships and policy frameworks, he said.

The conference was expected to help align regional efforts, enabling Southeast Asia to participate more actively in and benefit from the global quantum technology revolution.

For Gia Lai, hosting the event was an opportunity not only to expand international cooperation but also to integrate more deeply into global science and technology networks, helping realise the province's goals for science, technology, innovation and digital transformation in the new development period, Ha added.

According to the organising committee, the meeting was conducted under the Chatham House Rule, allowing participants to freely use information received during discussions while prohibiting the disclosure of speakers' identities or institutional affiliations. The format was designed to create a trusted environment for coordinators to exchange national updates on quantum research programmes, funding initiatives and strategic roadmaps.

Participants also identified opportunities for regional cooperation in education, workforce development and joint research projects while discussing mechanisms for resource sharing, researcher mobility and cross-border access to quantum infrastructure.

Organisers said the discussions were expected to lay the foundation for long-term coordination among Southeast Asia's quantum research communities.

The conference opened with a keynote presentation on challenges in quantum technology development by Associate Professor Dr Nguyen Quoc Hung of the Vietnam National University, Hanoi and the Vietnam Quantum Technology Network (VNQuantum). His presentation examined global advances in quantum technology, its potential applications and major challenges facing the field.

Delegates later joined three roundtable discussions on national and regional quantum technology policies, the development of quantum talent and training systems, and quantum infrastructure in relation to national sovereignty and shared access mechanisms.

The sessions were moderated by international experts, including Tim Smith of the Open Quantum Institute, Sako Hayashi of the Kavli Institute for the Physics and Mathematics of the Universe, and Bobby Corpus of the Quantum Computing Society of the Philippines./.