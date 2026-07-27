Politics

NA seeks consistency in military, defence legislation

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee continued its fourth session on July 27, reviewing a draft law amending and supplementing provisions to nine military and defence laws to ensure consistency across Vietnam’s legal framework.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the fourth session of the NA Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man addresses the fourth session of the NA Standing Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee continued its fourth session on July 27, reviewing a draft law amending and supplementing provisions to nine military and defence laws to ensure consistency across Vietnam’s legal framework.

Presenting the draft, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang said the bill comprises 10 articles and does not alter the scope or subjects of the existing laws. Instead, it focuses on revising and supplementing provisions affected by the restructuring of the state apparatus while promptly institutionalising the Party’s major policies and addressing urgent practical issues.

The proposed amendments include revisions to the Law on National Defence concerning regional defence, and to the Law on Officers of the Vietnam People’s Army, covering command positions within provincial Military Commands and commune-level Military Command Boards, the maximum service age for commune-level Military Command Board commanders, and appointments within reserve forces.

The draft also amends the Law on Professional Military Personnel, Defence Workers and Public Employees, including provisions governing the transfer of reserve professional military personnel.

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Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang presents the bill at the session. (Photo: VNA)

Presenting the verification report, Chairman of the NA Committee for National Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs Le Tan Toi expressed strong support for the Government’s proposal, saying the amendments are necessary to implement the Party’s policy on streamlining the political system and introducing the two-tier local government model.

Regarding amendments to the Law on Military Service, the committee agreed with adjusting the responsibilities of relevant agencies in military registration, personnel management and conscription to align with the new organisational model. However, it recommended that the Government further clarify the respective responsibilities of commune-level Military Command Boards and provincial-level Military Commands throughout the recruitment process to avoid overlaps or gaps.

Chairman of the NA Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu also supported the proposed amendments but called for a thorough review to ensure consistency with related legislation and strengthen the feasibility of specific provisions.

Addressing the session, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man praised the Ministry of National Defence's preparations and the NA Committee for National Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs' verification report.

As the draft simultaneously amends nine sector-specific laws, he stressed that legislative drafting must be carefully reviewed to ensure consistency and avoid conflicts with laws governing the organisation of the state apparatus, including the Law on the Organisation of the Government, the Law on the Organisation of Local Government, and other relevant legislation.

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An overview of the discussion (Photo: VNA)

On restructuring local military organisations and professionalising commune-level Military Command Boards, the NA Chairman described the move to place these units under provincial Military Commands and assign regular army officers to command positions as a major and appropriate Party policy. The draft has incorporated these positions into the official military officer system.

He also highlighted the army forces' role in responding to natural disasters and supporting the ongoing 500-day campaign to locate, recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers. He suggested further consideration of the verification agency’s recommendation to appoint regular officers as political commissars at commune-level Military Command Boards, in line with the policy of assigning regular officers to the commune level and implementing the single-command system in conjunction with the political commissar and political officer system.

Concluding the discussion, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Doan Anh said the draft broadly reflects the Party’s requirements for streamlining the political system, implementing the two-tier local government model, reorganising local military agencies, expanding decentralisation, simplifying administrative procedures and ensuring a coherent legal framework.

The NA Standing Committee unanimously agreed on the need to enact the law to promptly institutionalise Party policies and National Assembly resolutions on restructuring the state apparatus. It also endorsed the Government’s proposal to add the draft to the 2026 legislative programme and submit it for approval at the first extraordinary session of the 16th National Assembly under the expedited legislative procedure.

The committee concluded that using the fast-track procedure is consistent with Article 150 of the Law on the Promulgation of Legal Normative Documents and National Assembly Resolution No. 190, which permits expedited procedures for legal documents affected by the restructuring of the state apparatus.

The NA Standing Committee also reviewed the consolidated draft Law on the State Budget during the session./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #National Assembly #Vietnam’s legal framework #military and defence laws #Law on Military Service #NA Standing Committee
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