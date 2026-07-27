Politics

Top leader calls for stronger Party leadership over inspection work to combat corruption

The achievements gained so far mark a significant shift from viewing inspections solely as a tool to detect violations to recognising them as an important mechanism for improving institutions and strengthening national governance, said Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (centre) speaks at the working session with the Standing Board of the Government Inspectorate's Party Committee and its leaders on July 27, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (centre) speaks at the working session with the Standing Board of the Government Inspectorate's Party Committee and its leaders on July 27, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chaired a working session with the Standing Board of the Government Inspectorate's Party Committee and its leaders in Hanoi on July 27 to review the sector's performance after more than a year of restructuring, identify institutional bottlenecks, and discuss a plan on strengthening the Party's leadership over the work to meet anti-corruption requirements in the current period.

After listening to reports and opinions, the top leader commended the Government Inspectorate's Party Committee, leadership and the entire sector for overcoming difficulties, actively implementing the new organisational model and successfully handling a heavy workload to achieve positive results.

He noted that inspection activities have uncovered numerous shortcomings in mechanisms, policies, management and implementation while recommending revisions to Party regulations, as well as policies and laws. These efforts have helped improve the institutional framework, enhance the effectiveness of Party leadership and State management, and unlock resources for national development.

The achievements, he said, mark a significant shift from viewing inspections solely as a tool to detect violations to recognising them as an important mechanism for improving institutions and strengthening national governance.

The General Secretary and President stressed that reforms of inspection work must be aligned with broader efforts to renew the Party's leadership methodology, perfect the socialist rule-of-law State, streamline the State apparatus, ensure the smooth operation of the two-tier local administration model, promote the decentralisation and delegation of authority, and improve national governance.

He said the inspection sector must operate in a centralised, unified and efficient manner while remaining closely connected with grassroots realities, strengthening control over the exercise of power, maintaining discipline, protecting the people, and serving development.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam chairs the working session with the Standing Board of the Government Inspectorate's Party Committee and its leaders in Hanoi on July 27, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Highlighting six guiding viewpoints for the sector, General Secretary and President Lam noted that first, the Party's direct and comprehensive leadership, respect for the Constitution and law, and strict control of power must be ensured. Inspection activities must be conducted within their functions, authority and in line with legal procedures, and remain objective, impartial and accountable. Power decentralisation must be accompanied by accountability, inspection and supervision.

Second, inspection work must place national interests, the people's interests, discipline and development at the forefront. It should contribute to building a clean State apparatus, improving governance, ensuring the efficient use of resources and creating a transparent environment for development. Besides, it must handle corruption, wastefulness and misconduct, and protecting officials who act properly and dare to innovate for the common good.

Third, the work should shift towards prevention, early warning and risk control from an early stage and from the grassroots level, focusing on high-risk sectors, localities and management areas, along with issues of public concern.

Fourth, post-inspection implementation results and governance improvement should become the key yardstick of effectiveness. All inspection recommendations must clearly define tasks, responsible individuals, authority, deadlines and expected outcomes.

Fifth, the apparatus and authority of the inspection sector must be aligned with the political system and the two-tier local administration model, ensuring a lean, concentrated, professional, unified and efficient structure that remains close to the grassroots.

Sixth, the sector must build a contingent of inspectors who are honest, courageous, professional and modern while strengthening internal power control so that the inspection system serves as a model of integrity, discipline and public service responsibility.

​The Party and State leader also requested the inspection sector to focus on seven priority tasks. These include improving inspection planning to avoid overlap while covering high-risk areas, shortening inspection processes and improving the quality of inspection conclusions, and accelerating the handling of pending inspection conclusions and recommendations.

He also urged stronger coordination with law enforcement agencies with improved accountability, more effective settlement of citizens' complaints, and accelerated implementation of the Government's Decree No. 164/2026/ND-CP together with faster development of a national digital data platform that gathers six databases.

In addition, he stressed the need to tighten internal discipline, strengthen oversight, and prevent the abuse of power, conflict of interest, information leaks and unlawful interference in inspection activities./.​

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