☕ Afternoon briefing on July 27

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Thousands of candles illuminated the Vietnam–Laos Martyrs' Cemetery in the central province of Nghe An on the evening of July 26 as Vietnam held its national tribute to fallen heroes, marking the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026).



The ceremony was attended by Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, leaders of central agencies and Nghe An province, representatives of the Lao Embassy in Vietnam, and youth delegates from Lao provinces. Read full story



- The Vietnamese Government has issued a resolution introducing temporary special policies and mechanisms to address legal bottlenecks in anti-money laundering, aiming to meet urgent international commitments on the exchange of tax-related information upon request.Issued on July 24, Resolution No. 66.23/2026/NQ-CP amends and supplements a number of provisions in the 2022 Law on Anti-Money Laundering and related guiding documents.



The revisions focus on key areas, including the definition of beneficial ownership, verification of customer information, transparency of legal arrangements, risk-based customer classification and the frequency of updating customer information. Read full story



- Business connections and partnerships forged at the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2025 (VIS 2025) have paved the way for another Nordic business delegation to attend VIS 2026, highlighting the expo’s growing role in turning Vietnam-Nordic business links into concrete cooperation.



According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, in 2025, a delegation of Nordic businesses organised by the Vietnam Trade Office in Sweden, which is also in charge of Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Latvia, undertook a nearly two-week business programme in Vietnam, with VIS serving as its centerpiece. Read full story



- Hanoi is stepping up efforts to make the digital economy a key engine of growth, with an ambitious goal of raising its contribution to 22% of the city's Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) by the end of 2026.



The digital economy has emerged as one of the capital's strongest growth drivers, not only boosting economic output but also transforming governance, production and public services, laying the foundation for a new phase of development. Read full story



- All five transplant operations using organs donated by a brain-dead young man on the night of July 25 have been successfully completed, saving the lives of five patients in Hanoi, Hue and Ho Chi Minh City.



The donor was a 19-year-old man who suffered severe injuries in a traffic accident, leaving him in a deep coma with multiple traumatic injuries. Despite intensive resuscitation and treatment by doctors at Bai Chay hospital in the northern province of Quang Ninh, he succumbed to catastrophic brain damage. Read full story



- After years of waiting, Vietnam's men's national volleyball team finally ended their long wait for silverware by winning their maiden SEA V Cup title, defeating Thailand 3-2 in a thrilling final in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 26.



This year's tournament marked the first edition of the Southeast Asian championship to be held in a cup format, replacing the former SEA V League. It also saw Vietnam reach the final for the first time. Read full story./.

VNA