Former Indonesian anti-graft prosecutor arrested, 19 million USD and 74 kg of gold seized

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian authorities have arrested former Deputy Attorney General for Corruption Crimes Febrie Adriansyah after seizing about 19 million USD in cash and 74 kilogrammes of gold bars during raids on his residence and several other properties.

Febrie was accused of money laundering while serving as the country's top anti-corruption prosecutor, Assistant Attorney General for Oversight Rudi Margono told reporters lately.

Febrie stepped down on July 11 after serving in the role for more than four years, following the raids on properties, including his house outside Jakarta.

Investigators seized 19 million USD in various currencies and 74 kg of gold bars worth millions more.

After hours of questioning, Febrie denied any wrongdoing and said he was a victim of "criminalisation" in comments to local TV. His lawyer Febri Diansyah said his client hoped that "the legal process can proceed fairly."

The investigation against Febrie was initiated by police, then handed over to anti-corruption specialists in his former office./.​