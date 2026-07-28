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Thailand promotes gemstone, jewellery exports to China

Strengthened cooperation with Chinese partners is expected to help Thai businesses access the market more effectively while promoting bilateral cooperation in the gemstone and jewellery sector.

Bangkok (VNA) – The Gem and Jewellery Institute of Thailand (GIT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with two major Chinese entities in Shanghai to support Thai businesses in expanding their presence in the Chinese market as the country seeks to boost gemstone and jewellery exports.

According to GIT, the cooperation agreements, signed with Shanghai Jing'an Real Estate Group Import and Export Co. Ltd. and China Gems & Jade Exchange, focus on developing industry standards, facilitating market access, strengthening trade links, and enhancing the competitiveness of Thai gemstone and jewellery businesses, Thailand's The Nation newspaper reported.

Under the partnership, GIT will provide technical expertise, product standardisation and quality certification services, as well as help connect Thai businesses with potential partners. The Chinese partners will offer guidance on import regulations, customs procedures, bonded warehouse services, logistics, product exhibitions, and business opportunities in the Chinese market.

GIT said China is one of the key markets for Thailand's gemstone and jewellery industry. Strengthened cooperation with Chinese partners is expected to help Thai businesses access the market more effectively while promoting bilateral cooperation in the gemstone and jewellery sector.

The initiative is part of the SMART JEWELER by GIT programme, which aims to enhance the competitiveness of Thai gemstone and jewellery businesses through brand development, design innovation, consumer trend analysis, and the establishment of international business networks./.

VNA
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