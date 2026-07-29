Cambodian media highlight NA President’s Vietnam visit

​Phnom Penh (VNA) – Major Cambodian media outlets, including Fresh News, Kampuchea Thmey and the Cambodian News Agency (AKP), have given extensive coverage to the official visit to Vietnam by President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Samdech Khuon Sudary, saying the trip has helped further strengthen the traditional friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Kampuchea Thmey quoted NA President Khuon Sudary as saying during her talks with Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on July 28 that cooperation between the two legislatures demonstrates the spirit that "solidarity creates strength, cooperation brings benefits, and dialogue reinforces political trust."

According to the newspaper, the two sides agreed to continue implementing high-level agreements, consider amending and signing a new memorandum of understanding on legislative cooperation, and step up collaboration in the healthcare sector.

Meanwhile, Fresh News reported on the meeting between the Cambodian NA President and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral ties in the spirit of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability.”

Fresh News said NA President Khuon Sudary praised Vietnam’s achievements in governance, economic reform and public administration. For his part, General Secretary and President Lam congratulated Cambodia on its continued socio-economic progress, stressing the importance of maintaining a peaceful border, promoting infrastructure connectivity, including the Phnom Penh–Ho Chi Minh City Expressway project, expanding trade and investment cooperation, and enhancing the role of parliamentary diplomacy in bilateral relations.

A Fresh News reports on the meeting between Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary (Photo published by VNA)

The AKP focused on the meeting between the Cambodian NA President and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, highlighting their determination to raise bilateral trade from 11.33 billion USD in 2025 to 20 billion USD in the coming years.

To further deepen bilateral cooperation, PM Hung encouraged more high-level exchanges and closer institutional cooperation. He also expressed Vietnam's continued support for Cambodia's efforts to strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), attract greater Vietnamese investment, and implement bilateral agreements, AKP reported.

He also thanked Cambodia for its continued cooperation in the search for and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese soldiers who lost their lives in Cambodia, the agency added.

Khuon Sudary thanked the Vietnamese Government for providing scholarships for Cambodian students and civil servants, while proposing increased Vietnamese investment in agriculture, education, technology and innovation.

Cambodian media described the NA President’s official visit as a success, saying it has further deepened the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries./.​