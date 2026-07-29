World

Cambodian media highlight NA President’s Vietnam visit

Cambodian media described the NA President’s official visit as a success, saying it has further deepened the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Kampuchea Thmey Daily carries a report on the talks between Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary (Photo published by VNA)
Kampuchea Thmey Daily carries a report on the talks between Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary (Photo published by VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – Major Cambodian media outlets, including Fresh News, Kampuchea Thmey and the Cambodian News Agency (AKP), have given extensive coverage to the official visit to Vietnam by President of the National Assembly of Cambodia Samdech Khuon Sudary, saying the trip has helped further strengthen the traditional friendship, solidarity, and comprehensive strategic cooperation between the two countries.

Kampuchea Thmey quoted NA President Khuon Sudary as saying during her talks with Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on July 28 that cooperation between the two legislatures demonstrates the spirit that "solidarity creates strength, cooperation brings benefits, and dialogue reinforces political trust."

According to the newspaper, the two sides agreed to continue implementing high-level agreements, consider amending and signing a new memorandum of understanding on legislative cooperation, and step up collaboration in the healthcare sector.

Meanwhile, Fresh News reported on the meeting between the Cambodian NA President and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral ties in the spirit of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability.”

Fresh News said NA President Khuon Sudary praised Vietnam’s achievements in governance, economic reform and public administration. For his part, General Secretary and President Lam congratulated Cambodia on its continued socio-economic progress, stressing the importance of maintaining a peaceful border, promoting infrastructure connectivity, including the Phnom Penh–Ho Chi Minh City Expressway project, expanding trade and investment cooperation, and enhancing the role of parliamentary diplomacy in bilateral relations.

cambodia2.jpg
A Fresh News reports on the meeting between Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and Cambodian National Assembly President Samdech Khuon Sudary (Photo published by VNA)

The AKP focused on the meeting between the Cambodian NA President and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, highlighting their determination to raise bilateral trade from 11.33 billion USD in 2025 to 20 billion USD in the coming years.

To further deepen bilateral cooperation, PM Hung encouraged more high-level exchanges and closer institutional cooperation. He also expressed Vietnam's continued support for Cambodia's efforts to strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), attract greater Vietnamese investment, and implement bilateral agreements, AKP reported.

He also thanked Cambodia for its continued cooperation in the search for and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese soldiers who lost their lives in Cambodia, the agency added.

Khuon Sudary thanked the Vietnamese Government for providing scholarships for Cambodian students and civil servants, while proposing increased Vietnamese investment in agriculture, education, technology and innovation.

Cambodian media described the NA President’s official visit as a success, saying it has further deepened the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries./.​

VNA
#Cambodia #Cambodian media #National Assembly of Cambodia #Samdech Khuon Sudary Cambodia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on July 28 receives President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader receives Cambodian National Assembly President

They also stressed the important role of the Parties in providing strategic direction for bilateral and trilateral relations and agreed to make full use of existing cooperation mechanisms, including meetings among the three Prime Ministers, parliamentary leaders, defence ministers, public security/interior ministers, and foreign ministers.

See more

Wildfires spread across Pekanbaru, Riau Province, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Indonesia intensifies cloud seeding as wildfires worsen

Indonesia is expanding the use of cloud seeding, a technique that disperses substances such as silver iodide, salt and other particles into clouds to trigger rainfall. The method is rarely used worldwide as a direct response to wildfires.

As El Niño strengthens, the risks of heatwaves, drought and reduced rainfall increase. (Illustrative image: VNA)

Malaysia warns of over 90% chance of “super El Niño” in late 2026

MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said the forecast was based on a significant upward trend in the Relative Oceanic Niño Index (RONI) since the middle of the year, coupled with recent weekly observations showing sea surface temperatures more than 1.8 degrees Celsius above the climatological average.

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

Together with the EU and partners, Cambodia is raising food safety standards, sustainability and market competitiveness for key crops such as cashew and pepper, opening up new opportunities for farmers at home and abroad, siad Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina.

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

The governments of Australia and Thailand have pledged to step up efforts to crack down on scam centres and cross-border criminal networks following talks between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his visiting Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Canberra on August 19.

Green spaces and high-rise buildings viewed from Skyville-Dawson, Singapore. (Photo: VNA)

Singapore, China seal nuclear technology cooperation deal

The key areas for the partnerships covered under the MOU include safety and technical assessments of nuclear reactor technologies; manpower training and scientific visits; public education, communications, and engagement; nuclear safety, safeguards, and security; and nuclear technology applications.

WB plans over 3 bln USD in financing for Philippines

Thailand seeks stronger trade, energy ties with Russia

Thailand-Russia trade currently stands at around 1.7 billion USD a year, below the two countries’ potential. Bangkok is working with Russian businesses to find ways to boost transactions and address financial obstacles amid international sanctions.

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Mobile attacks in Thailand surge 127% in Q1: Kaspersky survey

Smartphones are often not protected to the same level as personal computers despite becoming gateways to users’ financial, social and professional lives, and the challenge is to ensure that mobile security develops at the same pace as the region’s increasing reliance on smartphones.

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia draws 5.22 bln USD in FDI in seven months

Cambodia attracted 5.22 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first seven months of 2026, the Khmer Times cited a report recently released by the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC).

A house damaged by an earthquake on Indonesia’s Flores Island on August 15, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua/ VNA)

Indonesia closes tourist sites after quake, activates nine health centres

According to the Indonesian National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), the temporarily closed sites include Goa Rangko in West Manggarai, Wae Rebo Traditional Village in Manggarai, and Kelimutu National Park in Ende. The closures aim to ensure visitor safety and facilitate inspections and repairs of earthquake-damaged infrastructure.

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesia busts gold smuggling ring

Indonesian police have arrested two Indian nationals in an investigation into a suspected network that processed illegally mined gold in Jakarta before smuggling it overseas, including to Dubai, reported the Jakarta Globe.