Vietnam eyes first ‘City of Photography’ by 2027

Vietnam is aiming to add a new title to its growing list of UNESCO Creative Cities by establishing the country’s first City of Photography as early as 2027. The initiative follows the success of four Vietnamese cities already recognised by UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network: Hanoi for Design in 2019, Hoi An for Crafts and Folk Art in 2023, Da Lat for Music in 2023, and Ho Chi Minh City for Film in 2025.