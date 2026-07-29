Can Tho seeks stronger cooperation with Australia in education, climate resilience

Can Tho (VNA) – Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and an Australian delegation led by Minister for International Development, Minister for Small Business and Minister for Multicultural Affairs MP Anne Aly discussed expanding cooperation in education, training and climate change response during a meeting on July 29.



At the meeting, Chairman of the Can Tho city People's Committee Truong Canh Tuyen said that following the merger with the former Hau Giang and Soc Trang provinces, Can Tho now covers about 6,300 sq.km and has a population of 4.2 million. The city continues to serve as the Mekong Delta's economic, service, education, and science and technology hub.



He highly valued the support of the Australian Government, Embassy, Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, universities, businesses and organisations.



According to the official, Australian-backed projects, including My Thuan Bridge and Vam Cong Bridge, along with others in climate change adaptation, sustainable agriculture and human resources development, have made important contributions to the Mekong Delta. Educational partnerships between Australian universities and training institutions in Can Tho have also produced practical results.



Tuyen expressed hope for continued strategic support from Australia, noting that Can Tho is facing growing threats from riverbank and coastal erosion, as well as saltwater intrusion. The city hopes Australia will support research into advanced technological solutions to tackle these challenges.



Aly said people-to-people exchanges and education form the cornerstone of the Vietnam-Australia relationship, citing more than 31,000 Vietnamese students studying in Australia, over 300 university partnerships, and more than 260 Australian Government scholarship alumni working across the Mekong Delta. Around 10% of lecturers at Can Tho University hold Australian qualifications, she added.



The official said she fully supports the vision of the Vietnamese Government as well as the leadership role of Can Tho city authorities in improving quality of life and enhancing the quality of economic growth.



Can Tho is currently home to four Australian-invested projects with total registered capital exceeding 25 million USD. In the first half of 2026, the city's exports to Australia were estimated at 47.5 million USD, mainly consisting of seafood, agricultural products, and garments./.

VNA