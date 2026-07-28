Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia children’s festival strengthens friendship

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The eighth Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia Children’s Festival, themed "Circle of Friendship," opened in Ho Chi Minh City on July 28, bringing together 120 delegates from the three neighbouring countries.



The event also welcomes 100 children from Ho Chi Minh City who previously participated in earlier editions of the festival and exchange programmes with Laos' Champasak province.



Before the opening ceremony, delegates offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and laid flowers at his statue with children at the Ho Chi Minh City Children's House.



Addressing the ceremony, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Ngo Minh Hai said the festival, which has been held every two years since 2010 by the municipal Youth Union, has become an important platform for children from the three countries to meet and learn about one another's history, culture and people, while strengthening the traditional friendship among younger generations.



Hai said this year's festival features a wide range of activities, enabling participants to explore Ho Chi Minh City's cultural, historical and tourism attractions. It also offers opportunities for them to share stories about their hometowns, build new friendships and spread the message of "Circle of Friendship."





The festival's organising committee presents flowers to representatives of Laos and Cambodia. (Photo: VNA)

The three-day event gathers 49 delegates from Laos, 19 from Cambodia and 52 from Vietnam, representing Quang Ngai, Dak Lak, Lam Dong, Tay Ninh, Dong Thap, An Giang, Dong Nai City and Ho Chi Minh City.



Fourteen-year-old Le Minh Hang, originally from the central province of Quang Tri but raised in Laos, said she was honoured to return to Vietnam as a member of the Lao delegation.



"I feel confident that I can serve as a bridge, introducing my friends to the culture, history, cuisine and landmarks of Ho Chi Minh City as well as Vietnam," she said.



Chindaphone Noryyanxana, from Laos' Champasak province, expressed her delight at meeting new friends from Vietnam and Cambodia, saying she hoped to stay in touch with them after the festival and wished to return to Ho Chi Minh City to study in the future.



Through its diverse activities, the festival continues to promote mutual understanding, lasting friendship and solidarity among the children of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia, while showcasing Ho Chi Minh City as a dynamic, modern and culturally rich destination to international friends./.