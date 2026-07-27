Society

Vietnamese community in Germany marks 79th War Invalids and Martyrs' Day

July 27 is not only a day of remembrance but also an occasion for Vietnamese people, whether at home or abroad, to reconnect with their roots and express their profound gratitude to those who dedicated their lives to the nation.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh speaks at a grand requiem ceremony at Pho Da Pagoda in Berlin on July 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh speaks at a grand requiem ceremony at Pho Da Pagoda in Berlin on July 26, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Berlin (VNA) – The Vietnamese Women's Union in Germany and Pho Da Pagoda in Berlin held a grand requiem ceremony at the religious establishment on July 26 in memory of fallen heroes, alongside a tribute programme for relatives of martyrs living in Germany.

The event marked the 79th anniversary of Vietnam's War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026).

In her opening speech, Trinh Thi Mui, President of the union, paid tribute to the immense sacrifices made by previous generations, whose devotion helped secure the peaceful, reunified and prosperous Vietnam of today.

She said that July 27 is not only a day of remembrance but also an occasion for Vietnamese people, whether at home or abroad, to reconnect with their roots and express their profound gratitude to those who dedicated their lives to the nation.

Mui stressed that living far from the homeland has never diminished the expat community's love for the country or its appreciation of earlier generations. For that reason, she said, the union has consistently regarded humanitarian work, charitable activities and programmes honouring those who served the nation as key priorities, helping preserve Vietnam's cultural identity, strengthen solidarity within the overseas community and instil patriotism in younger generations.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Dac Thanh described the event as a meaningful response to the appeal by the Party Central Committee and the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front to continue caring for war invalids, sick and wounded soldiers, relatives of martyrs and those who rendered distinguished service to the revolution.

The ambassador noted that many Vietnamese families in Berlin and across Germany continue to preserve stories, memories and examples of revolutionary heroism, as well as the tremendous sacrifices that contributed to the peace, international standing and prestige that Vietnam enjoys today.

He added that the Vietnamese community in Germany has been closely following the 500-day-and-night campaign currently underway in Vietnam to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers' remains. The diplomat also commended the tribute activities and visits to families of national contributors organised by the women’s union and other Vietnamese associations in recent years.

As part of the programme, relatives of martyrs living in Germany shared personal accounts of their loved ones' sacrifices, wartime memories and their journeys of overcoming loss, leaving many participants deeply moved.

The union also presented commemorative tokens of appreciation to relatives of martyrs residing in the European country. The programme was interspersed with cultural performances by members of the Vietnamese community celebrating the homeland, peace and gratitude./.

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