War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day: Carrying forward the nation’s tradition of gratitude

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Search, excavation and recovery operations for martyrs’ remains are carried out at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
Search, excavation and recovery operations for martyrs’ remains are carried out at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam visits and inspects forces searching for and recovering martyrs’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City on July 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam visits and inspects forces searching for and recovering martyrs’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City on July 17, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung joins forces involved in the recovery of martyrs’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung joins forces involved in the recovery of martyrs’ remains at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, head of the National Steering Committee for Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains, examines artefacts initially recovered during the excavation. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, head of the National Steering Committee for Search, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains, examines artefacts initially recovered during the excavation. (Photo: VNA)
Huong Khe Martyrs' Cemetery is the final resting place of more than 750 fallen soldiers, 84 of whom remain unidentified. (Photo: VNA)
Huong Khe Martyrs' Cemetery is the final resting place of more than 750 fallen soldiers, 84 of whom remain unidentified. (Photo: VNA)
Detection equipment is used to locate and clear unexploded ordnance and other explosive remnants of war in areas where searches and recovery operations for fallen soldiers' remains are being carried out. (Photo: VNA)
Detection equipment is used to locate and clear unexploded ordnance and other explosive remnants of war in areas where searches and recovery operations for fallen soldiers' remains are being carried out. (Photo: VNA)
Support is provided to elderly and frail relatives of fallen soldiers at a DNA sample collection site. (Photo: VNA)
Support is provided to elderly and frail relatives of fallen soldiers at a DNA sample collection site. (Photo: VNA)
Support is provided to elderly and frail relatives of fallen soldiers at a DNA sample collection site. (Photo: VNA)
Support is provided to elderly and frail relatives of fallen soldiers at a DNA sample collection site. (Photo: VNA)
Quang Tri Ancient Citadel is an important historical site and a place of remembrance for heroes who sacrificed their lives for the Fatherland. (Photo: VNA)
Quang Tri Ancient Citadel is an important historical site and a place of remembrance for heroes who sacrificed their lives for the Fatherland. (Photo: VNA)
The “500-Day-and-Night Campaign” is a command from the heart—a peacetime mission to find those who made peace possible and a continuation of the nation’s traditions of “When drinking water, remember its source” and “Repaying gratitude.” (Photo: VNA)
The “500-Day-and-Night Campaign” is a command from the heart—a peacetime mission to find those who made peace possible and a continuation of the nation’s traditions of “When drinking water, remember its source” and “Repaying gratitude.” (Photo: VNA)
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War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day: Carrying forward the nation’s tradition of gratitude

The commemoration of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947–2026) honours those who fought and sacrificed for national peace and independence. This tradition of gratitude continues through the nationwide 500-Day-and-Night Campaign to search for, recover and identify martyrs’ remains.

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