War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day: Carrying forward the nation’s tradition of gratitude
The commemoration of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947–2026) honours those who fought and sacrificed for national peace and independence. This tradition of gratitude continues through the nationwide 500-Day-and-Night Campaign to search for, recover and identify martyrs’ remains.
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