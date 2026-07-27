Society

Vietnamese association launched in RoK's Asan to strengthen community ties

The association would serve as a shared home for Vietnamese residents, supporting members as they settle into life in the RoK while fostering closer ties between the peoples of the two countries.

Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea present commemorative gifts to the executive committee of the Vietnamese Association in Asan city. (Photo: VNA)
Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea present commemorative gifts to the executive committee of the Vietnamese Association in Asan city. (Photo: VNA)

Seoul (VNA) – The Vietnamese Association in Asan city, South Chungcheong province, the Republic of Korea (RoK), was officially launched on July 26, marking a new milestone for the local Vietnamese community and providing a platform to strengthen mutual support and engagement.

Addressing the launch ceremony, Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK Nguyen Thi Thai Binh said the association's establishment reflected the growing unity and development of the Vietnamese community in Asan. She thanked the authorities of South Chungcheong province, Asan city and Korean organisations for creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese nationals to study, work, live and integrate into local society.

She highlighted the role of the more than 370,000 Vietnamese living in the RoK as an important bridge in advancing the Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, while recognising the contributions made by the Vietnamese community in Asan to the city's socio-economic development.

The diplomat expressed confidence that the association would become a common home for Vietnamese residents and serve as an effective link between the community, local authorities and the Vietnamese Embassy.

Congratulating the Vietnamese community on the launch, Chairman of the South Chungcheong Provincial Council Jo Chul Ki acknowledged the challenges faced by people living abroad. He said the provincial council has introduced employment and welfare policies to better support foreign residents and reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to creating favourable conditions for overseas communities, including Vietnamese nationals, to build stable lives, integrate into local society and prosper in Asan.

Lee Gi Seok, director of Asan city's welfare bureau, described the Vietnamese community as an integral part of the city's multicultural society. He expressed hope that the new association would work closely with local authorities to promote integration, cultural exchanges and community programmes, contributing to Asan's continued development as a dynamic and inclusive city.

Kim Hak Min, head of the Ethics Investigation Advisory Committee of the RoK National Assembly, also welcomed the establishment of the association, saying it would help strengthen community bonds, expand people-to-people exchanges and further deepen friendship and cooperation between the RoK and Vietnam.

The association's president said it would serve as a shared home for Vietnamese residents, supporting members as they settle into life in the RoK while fostering closer ties between the peoples of the two countries.

The ceremony also introduced the association's executive committee. Dao Tuan Hung, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Community in Korea (AVCK), and Dr. Nguyen Thanh Liem, President of the Vietnamese Association in Chungnam province, pledged to support the new organisation in strengthening community solidarity, assisting Vietnamese residents in Asan and contributing to the continued development of Vietnam–RoK relations./.

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