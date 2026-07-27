Society

Thanh Hoa steps up efforts to identify fallen soldiers' remains

The province currently has 3,567 unidentified martyrs’ graves, including 612 with incomplete information and 2,955 with no information. In response to the 500-day campaign to recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers lacking information through DNA testing, the provincial Military Command is collecting remains samples at local martyrs’ cemeteries.

Each properly collected sample and accurately recorded piece of information brings the search for the names of unidentified martyrs one step closer to completion, helping ease the historical pain that still weighs on many families and society as a whole. (Photo: VNA)
Each properly collected sample and accurately recorded piece of information brings the search for the names of unidentified martyrs one step closer to completion, helping ease the historical pain that still weighs on many families and society as a whole. (Photo: VNA)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) – Authorities in the north-central province of Thanh Hoa is persevering in their efforts to identify the remains of fallen soldiers, with every DNA sample collected presenting a step toward restoring the names and identities of those who sacrificed their lives for the nation, helping heal the lingering historical pain felt by many families and the community.

The province currently has 3,567 unidentified martyrs’ graves, including 612 with incomplete information and 2,955 with no information. In response to the 500-day campaign to recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers lacking information through DNA testing, the provincial Military Command is collecting remains samples at local martyrs’ cemeteries.

Despite the hot weather, the forces involved continue to work at the sites, strictly following technical procedures, determined to complete the mission on schedule.

At the Hoa Loc martyrs’ cemetery, 69 of the 114 graves without identification information were selected for sampling. Each stage, from reviewing cemetery maps and records to excavation, sampling, digitising information, packaging, sealing, preserving, transporting and handing over samples, is carried out under strict procedures. The graves are restored to their original condition after sampling.

Every sample is assigned a unique code and linked to relevant information, images and records. Personnel carefully cross-check paper documents, the actual condition of graves and digital data, as even a minor error could affect the identification process.

As the head of the digitisation and data management team directly involved in the work, Senior Lieutenant Le Duc Trung Nghia from the provincial Military Command said that digitising and managing data requires absolute accuracy at every stage. Each remains sample is assigned a unique identification code and linked to relevant information, images and records to facilitate subsequent examination and cross-checking.

Personnel and soldiers involved in the work must carefully cross-check paper records, the actual condition of graves and electronic data to minimise errors, he added.

At Hoang Hoa martyrs’ cemetery, which contains 660 graves, samples are being collected from 38 unidentified graves. Each grave is carefully located and checked before excavation, while layers of soil are removed slowly and precisely to preserve the remains. After sampling, the graves are restored and carefully tidied.

Colonel Nguyen Xuan Toan, Deputy Political Commissar of the provincial Military Command, said preparations for the work had been carried out comprehensively, with specialised equipment, materials and vehicles prepared in accordance with technical procedures. Mobile devices equipped with software for managing martyrs’ remains samples are used to ensure consistent and accurate data management.

The military, police, medical personnel and local authorities also coordinate closely to ensure security and safety at sampling sites. The work follows the “six clear” principle - clear people, tasks, responsibilities, authority, timelines and results, with the ultimate goal of ensuring accuracy at every stage and improving the effectiveness of DNA testing, he added.

Under the locality’s plan for searching for, collecting and identifying martyrs’ remains, the provincial Military Command has so far recovered 20 remains, including one in Vietnam and 19 in Laos. Sampling has been conducted at nine of 25 martyrs’ cemeteries in Thanh Hoa. Out of 2,955 unidentified graves, 457 have been excavated; 355 were eligible for sampling, while 122 were not. A total of 185 samples, including 166 from Vietnam and 19 from remains recovered in Laos, have been handed over to the Military Institute of Forensic Medicine.

Behind every sample lies the hope of restoring the identity of a fallen soldier and the longing of families who have waited for decades. The campaign is therefore not only a scientific and technical mission but also a journey of gratitude to those who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom.

Each properly collected sample and accurately recorded piece of information brings the search for the names of unidentified martyrs one step closer to completion, helping ease the historical pain that still weighs on many families and society as a whole./.

VNA
#500 ngày đêm #Liệt sĩ #fallen soldiers' remains #Thanh Hoa #DNA testing #500-day campaign Thanh Hoa
Follow VietnamPlus

500-day campaign

Related News

500-Day Campaign – A call from the heart

500-Day Campaign – A call from the heart

For decades, countless Vietnamese families have lived with the pain of not knowing where their fallen relatives rest. Today, the nationwide 500-Day Campaign is bringing renewed hope that modern science and collective efforts will finally identify unknown martyrs, reunite families and fulfil a promise that has endured since the war.

See more

General Secretary of the Association for Liaison with OVs in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Vu Minh Hoang (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City moves to harness OV resources

Nguyen Vu Minh Hoang proposed a breakthrough task for the 2026-2030 period – building a “Ho Chi Minh City OV resource map” with data on individuals’ expertise, capabilities and potential contributions across fields.

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)

Vietnam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam embassy in US steps up efforts to identify remains of martyrs

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan, 27 others stand trial in bribery case

Among the 28 defendants, former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan; Le Thanh Ha, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are used in rice production in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Measures strengthened to manage, monitor UAVs

Authorities must urgently study and immediately deploy measures to counter the illegal use of UAVs in key areas, no-fly zones, airports and aerodromes, ensuring that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Nguyen Thanh Liem, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Chungnam province and Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Communities in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Resolution expected to create new breakthrough in harnessing OV resources

The resolution marks a significant shift in strategic mindset, for the first time defining the more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living abroad as a “strategic resource” for national construction, development and defence. For many overseas Vietnamese, this represents a transition from simply being supported and mobilised to actively “accompanying and co-creating” development mechanisms.

Former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan (Photo: Published by VNA)

Hanoi court to open trial of ex-deputy minister, 27 others in bribery case

The Supreme People’s Procuracy indictment said that from 2021 through May 2025, Hoan, then deputy minister in charge of the Department of Overseas Labour Management, allowed former Director General Tong Hai Nam to direct officials to create difficulties for companies during appraisal of license applications to send Vietnamese workers abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Older persons are driver of national development: Deputy Prime Minister

Chairing a conference of the National Committee on Aging in Hanoi on August 17, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, who is also its Chairwoman, said the Party and State pay special attention to elderly affairs. At the same time, awareness across the entire political system and society has become increasingly clear, comprehensive and positive.