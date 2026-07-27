Society

Ho Chi Minh City reaffirms comprehensive support for people with meritorious service

Speaking at the event on July 27, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, said all of the city's development is ultimately aimed at improving people's well-being, including providing broad and consistent care for war veterans, martyrs' families and other beneficiaries of preferential policies.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc (fourth from the right) presents certificates of merit to honour groups and individuals who contribute to the 500-day campaign to search for, collect and identify martyrs' remains” at Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc (fourth from the right) presents certificates of merit to honour groups and individuals who contribute to the 500-day campaign to search for, collect and identify martyrs' remains” at Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City remains committed to ensuring comprehensive and sustained support for people who have rendered meritorious service to the nation, a city official said at a gratitude programme marking the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026).

Speaking at the event on July 27, Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, said all of the city's development is ultimately aimed at improving people's well-being, including providing broad and consistent care for war veterans, martyrs' families and other beneficiaries of preferential policies.

He expressed gratitude to the families of war invalids, martyrs and other national contributors for preserving the country's revolutionary tradition and working alongside local authorities in building the city. He stressed that policies for people with meritorious service have been implemented in a comprehensive manner, in line with Vietnam's tradition of remembering those who sacrificed for the nation, while being integrated with social welfare programmes and policies supporting military families.

At the event, the municipal VFF Committee called on VFF chapters in all 168 communes, wards and special zones, together with socio-political organisations, member bodies, businesses and residents, to support the nationwide 500-day campaign to search for, recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers. The campaign also encourages the collection and verification of scientific evidence to improve the effectiveness of identifying unknown martyrs and returning them to their families.

Loc urged the city's VFF system and its member organisations to develop practical action plans that make gratitude activities a regular part of community life, while mobilising the strength of the entire political system and the great national unity bloc.

To mark the anniversary, the city has organised a wide range of commemorative activities, including incense-offering ceremonies, meetings honouring outstanding revolution contributors, visits to 64 Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, memorial services for fallen soldiers, community healthcare programmes in former revolutionary bases, and social welfare activities in Con Dao Special Zone./.

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