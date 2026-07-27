Vietnamese representative agencies in Cambodia pay tribute to fallen soldiers

Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Embassy and Consulates General of Vietnam in Cambodia held commemorative ceremonies to honour fallen soldiers on the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27, 1947–2026).



The Vietnamese Embassy on July 27 organised an incense- and flower-offering ceremony at the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Monument in Phonom Penh.



The event was attended by Party Secretary of the Party Organisation in Cambodia Ambassador Nguyen Minh Vu, the embassy's staff, representatives of Vietnamese agencies, the Khmer-Vietnamese Association in Cambodia, the Vietnam-Cambodia Business Association (VCBA), and members of the Vietnamese community in Phnom Penh.



In a solemn atmosphere, participants observed a minute of silence, offered incense and laid wreaths bearing the words "Forever grateful to heroic martyrs" in memory of those who devoted their youth and made the ultimate sacrifice for Vietnam's independence, freedom and noble international mission.



On the same day, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Preah Sihanouk held a similar ceremony at the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Monument in the southwestern coastal province.



A day earlier, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Battambang organised memorial ceremonies at a chapel housing the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and at the Cambodia-Vietnam Friendship Monument in Battambang province.



Speaking at the event, Consul General Tran Tuan Anh expressed profound gratitude to search teams working to recover the remains of fallen soldiers, describing their mission as not only a responsibility but also "a call from the heart" to help reunite the martyrs with their families and homeland.



Alongside the memorial events, Vietnam's representative agencies in Cambodia have actively supported the 500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of fallen soldiers' remains in the home country.



According to the National Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs' Remains, as of July 25, authorities had recovered 1,488 sets of remains, including 850 in Cambodia. A total of 32 search teams are currently operating in Vietnam and abroad, with 11 teams and 682 personnel deployed in Cambodia./.

VNA