Society

Families repatriating fallen soldiers' remains receive free rail travel

The programme is part of the railway sector's long-running social responsibility efforts, offering practical support to families searching for, recovering and repatriating the remains of martyrs.

Between 2024 and 2026, the railway sector provides free tickets for 194 relatives accompanying the remains of 97 martyrs on the national railway network. (Photo: VNA)
Between 2024 and 2026, the railway sector provides free tickets for 194 relatives accompanying the remains of 97 martyrs on the national railway network. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam's railway sector has joined hands with the Vietnam Martyr Families Support Association to provide free rail transport for the remains of fallen soldiers and complimentary train tickets for their relatives as they bring their loved ones home for burial.

The programme is part of the railway sector's long-running social responsibility efforts, offering practical support to families searching for, recovering and repatriating the remains of martyrs.

Between 2024 and 2026, the railway sector provided free tickets for 194 relatives accompanying the remains of 97 martyrs on the national railway network.

Since national reunification in 1975, more than one million martyrs' remains have been recovered, repatriated and laid to rest at cemeteries across the country. However, an estimated 175,000 martyrs have yet to be found, while nearly 300,000 graves remain unidentified, leaving hundreds of thousands of families still searching for their loved ones.

Given this, the nationwide "500-day campaign to accelerate the search, recovery and identification of martyrs' remains" has been launched as both a heartfelt call and a solemn mission to bring as many fallen heroes home as quickly as possible.

The campaign aims to recover around 7,000 sets of remains, collect biological samples from approximately 230,000 unidentified graves, conduct DNA analysis on about 18,000 sets of remains, establish a national genetic database for martyrs' relatives, and complete mine and unexploded ordnance clearance in key search areas./.

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#Vietnam Martyr Families Support Association #railway #remains of martyrs #500 ngày đêm-BT #Liệt sỹ - BT
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