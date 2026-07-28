Business

Da Nang opens showcase for signature local products at airport

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Do Thi Quynh Tram said Da Nang is home to a wide range of distinctive OCOP products, rural industrial goods and local specialities. The new exhibition spaces will help connect high-quality local products with consumers, particularly tourists, while enhancing brand recognition and promoting the city’s image.

Chairman of Da Nang city People's Committee Nguyen Manh Hung and delegates at the opening ceremony of the product showcase space at the International Passenger Terminal of Da Nang International Airport. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of Da Nang city People's Committee Nguyen Manh Hung and delegates at the opening ceremony of the product showcase space at the International Passenger Terminal of Da Nang International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – The central city of Danang on July 28 inaugurated two “Danang Essence” product showcase spaces, including one at the international passenger terminal of Danang International Airport to promote local specialities, OCOP products and regional brands to domestic and international visitors.​

The initiative, jointly launched by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, Da Nang International Airport, the Airport Terminal Investment and Operation JSC (AHT) and other partners, is part of the city’s strategy to expand the visibility and market reach of locally made products at high-traffic destinations.​

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Do Thi Quynh Tram said Da Nang is home to a wide range of distinctive OCOP products, rural industrial goods and local specialities. The new exhibition spaces will help connect high-quality local products with consumers, particularly tourists, while enhancing brand recognition and promoting the city’s image.​

The 88 sqm display area at the airport’s international departure terminal is located in the restricted departure zone along the main passenger route. It features dedicated sections showcasing local specialities, OCOP products, outstanding rural industrial products and herbal goods.​

According to AHT Deputy General Director Do Trong Hau, the company has provided space for the displays, working with partners to introduce Da Nang’s signature products to a wider audience. The showcases are a gateway for promoting the city’s culture and the central region to international travellers.​

The two exhibition spaces feature nearly 100 products from local businesses, cooperatives and producers. The selection includes three-star-and-above OCOP products, processed foods, beverages, handicrafts, herbal products, natural cosmetics, souvenirs and fashion items, all meeting standards on quality, traceability, food safety, bilingual packaging and supply capacity.​

Also on July 28, Triet Minh Co., Ltd. opened a dedicated display for Trimico Ngoc Linh ginseng products at the airport terminal. Ngoc Linh ginseng is one of Vietnam’s most valuable medicinal herbs and a signature product of the Central Highlands.​

The Department of Industry and Trade said the spaces are intended not only as retail outlets but also as cultural and tourism experience hubs, where visitors can sample local specialities, learn about production processes and discover the stories behind the products.​

The department plans to expand the model by introducing new products, strengthening digital promotion and sales, and developing a broader network of “Da Nang Essence” showcases to support trade promotion, destination branding and tourism development./.

VNA
#NQ 59 - BT #HNNG 33-2-BT #Danang Essence #OCOP products #rural industrial goods #local specialities Da Nang
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