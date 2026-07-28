Business

Vietnam advances integrated marine governance to unlock blue economy potential

A transparent and stable legal environment with outstanding incentives is expected to create a new wave of investment and help turn the marine economy into a key driver of Vietnam's ambition for double-digit economic growth.

A high-tech marine aquaculture farm operated by STP Group in Van Don, Quang Ninh province. (Photo: nhandan.vn)
A high-tech marine aquaculture farm operated by STP Group in Van Don, Quang Ninh province. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is embracing a new development vision that positions the sea as a strategic national development space, rather than merely a source of natural resources, with integrated marine governance expected to unlock the country's blue economy potential while strengthening national defence, security, science – technology, and international integration.

Expanding toward the sea

With its three sides facing the sea, the southernmost province of Ca Mau is pursuing a strategy for developing a comprehensive, modern and sustainable marine economy to become one of the Mekong Delta's leading marine economic centres.

Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment Pham Van Muoi said Ca Mau is home to more than 300km of coastline, about 120,000sq.km of fishing grounds, and abundant marine resources, providing favourable conditions for fisheries, renewable energy, seaports and marine tourism.

Fisheries remain the province's economic mainstay. During 2021–2025, processed fishery output exceeded 1.49 million tonnes, generating more than 10.4 billion USD in export revenue. With over 435,000ha of shrimp farms, Ca Mau is also Vietnam's largest shrimp-producing locality.

The province targets annual gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of at least 10% during 2026–2030, with marine industries contributing 40–45% of budget revenue. By 2045, it aims to become a modern, green and sustainable marine economy.

Meanwhile, Quang Ninh is restructuring its marine economy with greater emphasis on environmental protection and industrial-scale aquaculture.

Under its 2021–2030 master plan, the northern province will earmark more than 45,000ha for marine farming, targeting industrial aquaculture to account for over 75% of total output by 2030 with annual growth of 8–10%.

By the end of June 2026, Quang Ninh had allocated more than 5,200ha of sea surface to 57 organisations and over 800 individuals for aquaculture, helping improve access to bank financing and attract investment in modern marine farming.

However, more than 50 sea-area allocation applications remain pending due to legal obstacles related to investment approval procedures, highlighting the need for further institutional reform.

Accelerating institutional reform

Vice Secretary General and head of the legal affairs department of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Dau Anh Tuan said institutional bottlenecks remain a major constraint despite Vietnam's 3,260km coastline and significant marine advantages.

He said investors in offshore wind power, high-tech aquaculture, marine tourism and coastal reclamation still face difficulties because property rights over sea areas have yet to be clearly established. Without transferable or mortgageable rights, businesses struggle to access long-term financing.

Vice Secretary General of the Vietnam Seaculture Association Bui Tuan Anh called for synchronised infrastructure planning, simplified procedures for long-term sea-area allocation, and insurance and financial mechanisms to support the marine farming industry.

Director of the Vietnam Agency of Seas and Islands Nguyen Quoc Toan said the Government has approved policy proposals for the draft revised Law on Marine and Island Resources and Environment under Resolution No. 182/NQ-CP. The draft law introduces special incentives to promote sustainable marine economy development and establish a stronger legal framework for tapping into marine potential.

A transparent and stable legal environment with outstanding incentives is expected to create a new wave of investment and help turn the marine economy into a key driver of Vietnam's ambition for double-digit economic growth.

Eight years after the adoption of Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW on the strategy for sustainably developing Vietnam's marine economy to 2030, with a vision to 2045, Vietnam has strengthened public awareness, improved institutional frameworks, expanded marine industries, bettered coastal and insular residents' quality of life, and enhanced the protection of maritime sovereignty and national security.

However, experts say the marine economy has yet to fully realise its potential. Under the country's new strategic vision, the sea is being redefined as a strategic development space that integrates economic growth, national defence, scientific innovation and international integration, laying the foundation for Vietnam's long-term sustainable development./.

VNA
#New era #marine economy #environmental protection #strategic development space #long-term sustainable development
Follow VietnamPlus

Vietnam - New era

Vietnam's seas and islands

Related News

Dr Nguyen Thi Bich Nguyet, head of the Office of Environmental Geography and Sustainable Development under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (Photo: VNA)

Integrated marine spatial governance serves sustainable development

When marine spatial governance is implemented through effective cross-sectoral coordination, strengthened by science and technology and supported by expanded international cooperation, the sea will become not only a resource to be exploited but also a long-term development space for the nation.

A corner of Buon Ma Thuot ward of Dak Lak province. (Photo: VNA)

Dak Lak focuses on promoting marine-based economy, logistics

With a coastline stretching nearly 189 kilometers, featuring a network of straits, bays, lagoons, and seaports with significant development potential, Dak Lak is well positioned to advance its marine economy, particularly through the harvesting, aquaculture, and processing of high-value seafood products.

An overview of the third meeting of the 14th Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

Party Central Committee discusses marine economy, climate resilience

The 14th Party Central Committee on July 22 considered proposals on building a disciplined, safe, civilised, harmonious and development-oriented society, and developing a national security strategy, as well as discussed the establishment of Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh as centrally-governed cities.

See more

Vuong Quoc Nam, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho, World Bank join hand to boost public investment

Vuong Quoc Nam, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, held a working session with a World Bank (WB) delegation on the technical assistance programme for local public financial management reform in the Mekong delta city on August 20.

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.