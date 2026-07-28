Vietnam advances integrated marine governance to unlock blue economy potential

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam is embracing a new development vision that positions the sea as a strategic national development space, rather than merely a source of natural resources, with integrated marine governance expected to unlock the country's blue economy potential while strengthening national defence, security, science – technology, and international integration.

Expanding toward the sea

With its three sides facing the sea, the southernmost province of Ca Mau is pursuing a strategy for developing a comprehensive, modern and sustainable marine economy to become one of the Mekong Delta's leading marine economic centres.



Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Environment Pham Van Muoi said Ca Mau is home to more than 300km of coastline, about 120,000sq.km of fishing grounds, and abundant marine resources, providing favourable conditions for fisheries, renewable energy, seaports and marine tourism.

Fisheries remain the province's economic mainstay. During 2021–2025, processed fishery output exceeded 1.49 million tonnes, generating more than 10.4 billion USD in export revenue. With over 435,000ha of shrimp farms, Ca Mau is also Vietnam's largest shrimp-producing locality.

The province targets annual gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth of at least 10% during 2026–2030, with marine industries contributing 40–45% of budget revenue. By 2045, it aims to become a modern, green and sustainable marine economy.

Meanwhile, Quang Ninh is restructuring its marine economy with greater emphasis on environmental protection and industrial-scale aquaculture.

Under its 2021–2030 master plan, the northern province will earmark more than 45,000ha for marine farming, targeting industrial aquaculture to account for over 75% of total output by 2030 with annual growth of 8–10%.

By the end of June 2026, Quang Ninh had allocated more than 5,200ha of sea surface to 57 organisations and over 800 individuals for aquaculture, helping improve access to bank financing and attract investment in modern marine farming.

However, more than 50 sea-area allocation applications remain pending due to legal obstacles related to investment approval procedures, highlighting the need for further institutional reform.

Accelerating institutional reform



Vice Secretary General and head of the legal affairs department of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Dau Anh Tuan said institutional bottlenecks remain a major constraint despite Vietnam's 3,260km coastline and significant marine advantages.



He said investors in offshore wind power, high-tech aquaculture, marine tourism and coastal reclamation still face difficulties because property rights over sea areas have yet to be clearly established. Without transferable or mortgageable rights, businesses struggle to access long-term financing.

Vice Secretary General of the Vietnam Seaculture Association Bui Tuan Anh called for synchronised infrastructure planning, simplified procedures for long-term sea-area allocation, and insurance and financial mechanisms to support the marine farming industry.

Director of the Vietnam Agency of Seas and Islands Nguyen Quoc Toan said the Government has approved policy proposals for the draft revised Law on Marine and Island Resources and Environment under Resolution No. 182/NQ-CP. The draft law introduces special incentives to promote sustainable marine economy development and establish a stronger legal framework for tapping into marine potential.

A transparent and stable legal environment with outstanding incentives is expected to create a new wave of investment and help turn the marine economy into a key driver of Vietnam's ambition for double-digit economic growth.

Eight years after the adoption of Resolution No. 36-NQ/TW on the strategy for sustainably developing Vietnam's marine economy to 2030, with a vision to 2045, Vietnam has strengthened public awareness, improved institutional frameworks, expanded marine industries, bettered coastal and insular residents' quality of life, and enhanced the protection of maritime sovereignty and national security.

However, experts say the marine economy has yet to fully realise its potential. Under the country's new strategic vision, the sea is being redefined as a strategic development space that integrates economic growth, national defence, scientific innovation and international integration, laying the foundation for Vietnam's long-term sustainable development./.

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