Business

Vietnam’s first aluminum ingot products unveiled

Vietnam has some of the world’s largest bauxite resources, with total reserves estimated at 5.8 billion tonnes, concentrated mainly in the Central Highlands.

At the ceremony to unveil Vietnam’s first aluminum ingot products at the Nhan Co Industrial Park in Lam Dong province on July 26. (Photo: VNA)
At the ceremony to unveil Vietnam’s first aluminum ingot products at the Nhan Co Industrial Park in Lam Dong province on July 26. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) – The Lam Dong provincial People’s Committee and Tran Hong Quan Metallurgy Co., Ltd jointly organised a ceremony at Nhan Co Industrial Park on July 26 to introduce Vietnam’s first aluminum ingot product, marking a milestone in the development of the country’s aluminum industry and contributing to greater economic self-reliance.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang said the event created fresh momentum for the country’s metallurgical industry, gradually enhancing the self-reliance of the economy.

It also represented a step towards realising the Party and State’s consistent policy of developing the bauxite mining, alumina processing, aluminum smelting and downstream aluminum industries, he said

Vietnam has some of the world’s largest bauxite resources, with total reserves estimated at 5.8 billion tonnes, concentrated mainly in the Central Highlands, he said, stressing the Party and State’s consistent policy to promote deep processing of high-value-added aluminum products, conserve resources, protect the environment and reduce dependence on imports.

vnanet-nhom-3.jpg
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and delegates tour a production line at the Dak Nong Aluminium Electrolysis Plant - Vietnam’s first primary aluminium production project. (Photo: VNA)

Giang urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade and relevant ministries and sectors to continue improving institutions and mechanisms for developing the aluminum industry and supporting enterprises in developing aluminum and downstream products.

He asked the provincial People’s Committee to fully tap new development potential following the merger, proactively complete planning for industrial and urban spaces, energy systems and synchronised logistics infrastructure; and accelerate research and completion of a project to establish a southern coastal economic zone to connect the Central Highlands with the south-central coastal region.

He also requested Tran Hong Quan Metallurgy Co., Ltd. to complete the project on schedule, ensure stable operations, improve economic efficiency, and prioritise environmental protection and energy conservation throughout its operation and production processes.

After 11 years of construction, the Dak Nong Aluminum Electrolysis Plant at the Nhan Co Industrial Park has completed its first phase and begun production with a capacity of 150,000 tonnes of aluminum per year. The second phase, with a total capacity of 300,000 tonnes per year, is expected to become operational in the fourth quarter of 2026, while the third one is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2027.

The plant is the first pilot primary aluminum production project of the country. With total investment of nearly 28 trillion VND (1.06 billion USD), the projects covers 128 ha, and is expected to create direct and indirect jobs for about 3,500 workers, and contribute to reducing aluminum imports by approximately 1.5 billion USD annually.

The aluminum ingots produced by the plant have a purity of 99.71%. They are hoped to provide a foundation for developing high-value-added aluminum products for domestic consumption and export, as well as industries using aluminum, including mechanical engineering, automobiles, electrical and electronics, construction, renewable energy and aviation./.

VNA
#Kinh tế tư nhân #NQ 68 #first aluminum ingot product #Vietnam #economic self-reliance #aluminum industry
Follow VietnamPlus

Private economic development

Related News

The opening ceremony of the Mining & Construction Vietnam 2026 exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Expo promotes smart mining and green construction solutions in Vietnam

Mining & Construction Vietnam 2026 showcases a wide range of new technologies and trends, including advanced mining equipment, modern mineral processing technologies, sustainable and energy-efficient infrastructure solutions, as well as automation and digital transformation in management and operations.

See more

Vuong Quoc Nam, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho, World Bank join hand to boost public investment

Vuong Quoc Nam, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, held a working session with a World Bank (WB) delegation on the technical assistance programme for local public financial management reform in the Mekong delta city on August 20.

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.