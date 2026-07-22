Thailand is sixth international destination of Vietnam's newest airline

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand has become the sixth international destination of Vietnam's newest carrier, Sun PhuQuoc Airways, as the airline pursues an ambitious international expansion strategy while positioning Phu Quoc Island as a new regional hub for tourism and connecting flights, local media reported on July 22.



Speaking at the recent launch event for the Bangkok route, La Vinh Nam, the airline's Deputy Commercial Director, said the full-service carrier, owned by Vietnam's Sun Group, views Thailand as an important partner in promoting two-way tourism and attracting international transit passengers, rather than as a competitor.



He said the airline plans to commence daily flights between Bangkok and Phu Quoc next month, making the Thai capital its sixth international destination after Taipei, Chengdu and Hong Kong (China), Seoul (the Republic of Korea) and Singapore.



Sun PhuQuoc Airways began operations late last year with its main hub at Phu Quoc International Airport. The carrier aims to capitalise on growing travel demand between Bangkok and Vietnam's resort island, a market currently served primarily by low-cost airlines.



The airline's expansion strategy is closely linked to the development of Phu Quoc as a regional aviation and tourism hub. The island is also preparing to host the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2027, with major infrastructure investments currently under way. Phu Quoc International Airport is being expanded with the long-term goal of handling up to 50 million passengers annually.



According to Nam, Sun PhuQuoc Airways plans to expand its fleet rapidly to support its growing route network. By the end of this year, the airline expects to operate 28 narrow-body aircraft and four Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft, which will be deployed on long-haul routes, including services to Russia and Kazakhstan.



During the first half of 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways operated eight domestic and three international routes, with plans to add 15 more international destinations by the end of the year, bringing its total international network to 18 routes. Despite geopolitical tensions and global aircraft supply shortages, Nam said booking trends remain positive, and aircraft deliveries are expected to proceed as scheduled./.

VNA