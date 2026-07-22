Travel

Thailand is sixth international destination of Vietnam's newest airline

Speaking at the recent launch event for the Bangkok route, La Vinh Nam, the airline's Deputy Commercial Director, said the full-service carrier, owned by Vietnam's Sun Group, views Thailand as an important partner in promoting two-way tourism and attracting international transit passengers, rather than as a competitor.

Thailand has become the sixth international destination of Vietnam's newest carrier, Sun PhuQuoc Airways. (Photo: The courtesy of Sun PhuQuoc Airways)
Thailand has become the sixth international destination of Vietnam's newest carrier, Sun PhuQuoc Airways. (Photo: The courtesy of Sun PhuQuoc Airways)

Bangkok (VNA) – Thailand has become the sixth international destination of Vietnam's newest carrier, Sun PhuQuoc Airways, as the airline pursues an ambitious international expansion strategy while positioning Phu Quoc Island as a new regional hub for tourism and connecting flights, local media reported on July 22.

Speaking at the recent launch event for the Bangkok route, La Vinh Nam, the airline's Deputy Commercial Director, said the full-service carrier, owned by Vietnam's Sun Group, views Thailand as an important partner in promoting two-way tourism and attracting international transit passengers, rather than as a competitor.

He said the airline plans to commence daily flights between Bangkok and Phu Quoc next month, making the Thai capital its sixth international destination after Taipei, Chengdu and Hong Kong (China), Seoul (the Republic of Korea) and Singapore.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways began operations late last year with its main hub at Phu Quoc International Airport. The carrier aims to capitalise on growing travel demand between Bangkok and Vietnam's resort island, a market currently served primarily by low-cost airlines.

The airline's expansion strategy is closely linked to the development of Phu Quoc as a regional aviation and tourism hub. The island is also preparing to host the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in 2027, with major infrastructure investments currently under way. Phu Quoc International Airport is being expanded with the long-term goal of handling up to 50 million passengers annually.

According to Nam, Sun PhuQuoc Airways plans to expand its fleet rapidly to support its growing route network. By the end of this year, the airline expects to operate 28 narrow-body aircraft and four Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft, which will be deployed on long-haul routes, including services to Russia and Kazakhstan.

During the first half of 2026, Sun PhuQuoc Airways operated eight domestic and three international routes, with plans to add 15 more international destinations by the end of the year, bringing its total international network to 18 routes. Despite geopolitical tensions and global aircraft supply shortages, Nam said booking trends remain positive, and aircraft deliveries are expected to proceed as scheduled./.

VNA
#Thailand -Vietnam #Sun PhuQuoc Airways #Phu Quoc #Kỷ nguyên mới #KNM -BT
Follow VietnamPlus

Private economic development

Related News

Sun PhuQuoc Airways' new aircraft livery (Photo: Sun Group)

Vietnam's newest airline races from Phu Quoc onto the global stage

Sun PhuQuoc Airways, the airline of Sun Group, officially launched in October 2025 and began commercial flights the following month, entering a Vietnamese aviation market riding a wave of post-pandemic recovery, but also grappling with rising costs, fleet constraints, talent shortages, infrastructure pressure, and intensifying service competition. Less than a year in, this newcomer has already made its presence felt.

See more

Fansipan dons a vibrant facade to usher in the Northwest's brilliant autumn festival season this September

Immerse in vibrant colours on the Roof of Indochina this autumn

Fansipan has long been a must-visit destination for anyone exploring Vietnam’s Northwest. The journey to conquer the "Roof of Indochina" typically begins with a spectacular cable car ride soaring above the clouds. Nestled at the foot of the cable car station, Ban May Village welcomes visitors as a charming stopover, showcasing a different beauty in every season of the year.

Streets adorned with national flags to celebrate Vietnam's National Day on September 2nd

A journey through southern Vietnam during National Day

In the days surrounding National Day, the red flag with its five-pointed golden star appears across city streets, outside homes and on public buildings. For Vietnamese people, it is one of the most significant occasions of the year. For international visitors, it also offers a rare opportunity to observe, more vividly than usual, the connection between history, national pride and everyday life in contemporary Vietnam.

A new railway tourism service linking the former imperial city of Hue with Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park is scheduled to begin operation on September 1. (Photo: hanoimoi.vn)

Tickets for Hue–Phong Nha tourist train go on sale

Rather than serving solely as a means of transport, the railway service will become an integral part of the tourism product, connecting Hue with Quang Tri’s historical, cultural and natural attractions, as well as Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

Visitors listen to an introduction to the thematic photo exhibition on Tan Trao and 81 autumns of revolution at the ATK Tan Trao Museum in Tuyen Quang province. (Photo: VNA)

Tuyen Quang's Tan Trao builds cultural-tourism brand around National Day celebrations

Hoang Van Canh, Standing Vice Chairman of the Tan Trao People’s Committee, said National Day is an occasion for local people to recall the nation’s glorious traditions and pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, revolutionary predecessors, fallen heroes and all those who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland.

A host of tourism projects in the Ho Tram area of Ho Chi Minh City are helping shape a “world-class tourism hub”. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City tourism takes lead in expanding into international markets

Nguyen Cong Vinh, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee, said tourism programmes combining air travel, trade, shopping, conferences, exhibitions, resorts, entertainment and cultural experiences should form an integrated service chain, increasing added value while extending visitors’ stays and boosting their spending. The tourism sector must strengthen resource sharing and work together to develop interconnected products capable of competing at both national and international levels.

Tourists explore Ky Anh Tunnels, Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam finds ways to lure international tourists

Vietnam welcomed about 12.3 million international visitors in the first six months of 2026, up nearly 15% year-on-year, with China and the Republic of Korea remaining the two largest source markets. However, experts noted that growth in visitor numbers should go hand in hand with improvements in spending, length of stay, satisfaction and environmental and cultural sustainability.

Aboard a Vietjet aircraft (Photo: VNA)

Vietjet adds 82,000 seats for National Day holiday peak

Additional flights will focus on routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi with popular economic and tourism hubs and destinations such as Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Hue and Da Lat, giving passengers more choices in terms of travel times and itineraries during the peak period.

Russian tourists buy fresh seafood in Khanh Hoa province. (Photo: VNA)

Russian tourist wave hits Vietnam at record pace

The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) expects Russian demand to keep surging in the second half. Russian Express sees a highly positive outlook, citing easy transport, a variety of resorts and limited seasonality.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways to expand long-haul network with eight A330s

Sun PhuQuoc Airways to expand long-haul network with eight A330s

Sun PhuQuoc Airways has finalised plans to receive eight Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft, with four expected to join its fleet in 2026 and the remaining four to be delivered during the first four months of 2027. The move marks a key step in the airline’s strategy to expand its operations and progressively connect Phu Quoc with more distant international markets.

Hoi An Ancient Town in Da Nang city is a magnet for both domestic and foreign visitors. (Photo: VNA)

More European travellers love to visit Vietnam

A recent report from Agoda has revealed that Vietnam has been ranked among the top spots as the most-searched Asian destinations by European travellers, showcasing a surge in interest among global tourists.

Participants in the working session in Can Tho on August 7 (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho steps up tourism cooperation with Korean partners

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Jeonbuk province of the Republic of Korea are stepping up tourism cooperation by strengthening business links, developing tourism products and building tours and travel routes between the two localities.