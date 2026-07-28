Reference exchange rate up 13 VND on July 28

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,306 VND/USD on July 28, up 13 VND from the previous working day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,571 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,041 VND/USD.



The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw mixed fluctuations from the July 27 morning trading session.



Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 26,135 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,515 VND/USD, both down 5 VND.



Meanwhile, BIDV quoted its buying and selling rates at 26,135 VND/USD and 26,515 VND/USD, both up 5 VND from the morning trading session on July 27./.

VNA