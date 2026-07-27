Reference exchange rate up 10 VND at week’s beginning

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,293 VND/USD on July 27, up 10 VND from the last working day of the previous week.
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,558 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,028 VND/USD.
The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks also saw an increase from the July 24 morning trading session.
Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 26,140 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,520 VND/USD, both up by 10 VND.
Meanwhile, BIDV quoted its buying and selling rates at 26,130 VND/USD and 26,510 VND/USD, respectively, unchanged from the morning trading session on July 24./.
Reference exchange rate up 11 VND on July 24
With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,547 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,019 VND/USD.