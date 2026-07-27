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Phu Quoc airport’s 3,300m runway lights up ahead of landmark flight inspections

Viewed from above, Runway No. 2 has taken clear shape within the overall layout of Phu Quoc International Airport. Measuring 3,300 metres long and 45 metres wide, the new runway has been built parallel to the existing one. Its pavement and markings have been completed, and the project is now undergoing final technical inspections. At night, the lighting system has been switched on at full intensity for testing.

Hanoi (VNA) - From the final installation and inspection work under the daytime sun to the moment nearly 1,500 airfield lights illuminate the runway after nightfall, Runway No. 2 at Phu Quoc International Airport is entering its final stage of completion ahead of calibration flights scheduled for July 27–28.

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Viewed from above, Runway No. 2 has taken clear shape within the overall layout of Phu Quoc International Airport. Measuring 3,300 metres long and 45 metres wide, the new runway has been built parallel to the existing one. Its pavement and markings have been completed, and the project is now undergoing final technical inspections. At night, the lighting system has been switched on at full intensity for testing.

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The concrete surface, painted markings and aviation symbols have been largely completed. The runway is designed to regularly accommodate modern wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 787, Airbus A350 and Boeing 777.

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The project was completed in approximately eight months, including six months for the foundation, structural works and concrete pavement, followed by two months for the installation, connection, inspection and calibration of equipment.​

According to aviation expert Trinh Nhu Long, this is “an unprecedented achievement in the history of Vietnam’s aviation infrastructure construction.” He noted that runways of a similar scale at mainland projects such as Long Thanh and Van Don typically take two to three years to complete, while the Phu Quoc project also faced numerous challenges associated with an island environment.

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Before installing the equipment, engineers precisely determined each coordinate, checked elevations and marked installation positions on the runway surface. Even a minor deviation at an installation point could affect pilots’ ability to recognise signals while approaching the runway or moving within the airfield.

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For inset lights, construction teams drilled and cut into the pavement, installed the light bases, connected the cables and secured the equipment using specialised materials. Each light had to be installed at the correct elevation while being able to withstand the loads and forces generated during aircraft take-offs and landings.

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Along the runway, elevated lights and signs were positioned at strictly calculated intervals. Once the pavement was completed, the next complex task was to install nearly 1,500 airfield lights, almost 400 signs, and precision navigation and landing systems. Every piece of equipment had to be placed at the correct coordinates, elevation and beam direction, while being synchronised with the power supply and control systems.

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After installation, engineers used specialised equipment to measure the brightness, colour, beam direction and synchronised operation of each lighting cluster. The CAT II lighting system uses LED technology, has a designed lifespan of approximately 50,000 hours and supports operations in limited-visibility conditions.

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When night fell, nearly 1,500 airfield lights were switched on simultaneously, creating a 3,300-metre guidance axis. Combined with the ILS/DME, the CAT II lighting system provides flight crews with information on the approach course, descent angle and distance to the runway.

The calibration flights scheduled for July 27–28 will test the accuracy and stability of the entire system under real flight conditions. The results will provide a basis for further adjustments, the completion of technical documentation and procedures to obtain an operating licence.

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Two Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) systems have been installed for the runway’s two landing directions. Each system comprises four light units that emit red and white signals, allowing pilots to quickly determine whether the aircraft is on, above or below the standard approach path.

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Nguyen Ba Quan, Director of Phu Quoc International Airport under Sun Airport Corporation, a member of Sun Group, said Runway No. 2 is a crucial component of the airport’s comprehensively planned and synchronously developed infrastructure.​

“We have developed an integrated operational plan linking Runway No. 2 with the existing taxiway and apron system, Terminal 2, the VIP terminal and the VIP apron. This will ensure the safe and seamless handling of modern wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 787, Airbus A350 and Boeing 777, as well as Code F aircraft when required. The airport will therefore be able to meet the demands of regular operations while also serving special flights during APEC 2027,” Quan said./.

VNA
#Kinh tế tư nhân #Phu Quoc airport #Boeing 787 #Airbus A350 #Sun Airport Corporation #Sun Group #NQ 68 - BT
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