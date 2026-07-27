Business

Taxes proposed on vacant land, speculative deals

A key proposal is to introduce a mechanism to regulate windfall gains from differences in land values, while imposing high taxes on vacant land and property transactions conducted within a short period.

Villas left unoccupied for years. (Photo: diendandoanhnghiep.vn)
Villas left unoccupied for years. (Photo: diendandoanhnghiep.vn)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has proposed imposing a high level of taxes on vacant land and short-term property transactions as part of efforts to curb speculation, improve land-use efficiency and stabilise the real estate market.

The proposal is part of the implementation of the Land Law 2024, which found that the domestic property market still faces risks including speculation, land-price fever and property prices rising beyond their actual value.

These problems not only affect the macroeconomy but also impact the development and implementation of land policies, according to the ministry.

Alongside improving market-based land valuation, stronger regulatory tools are needed to control speculation.

A key proposal is to introduce a mechanism to regulate windfall gains from differences in land values, while imposing high taxes on vacant land and property transactions conducted within a short period.

The measures are intended to promote more efficient land use, prevent waste, improve the health of the property market and curb speculation.

However, these mechanisms have not been regulated in the current legal system.

To ensure feasibility, the ministry has suggested studying amendments to the Law on Tax Administration and relevant tax laws to clarify the tax base, applicable taxpayers and mechanisms for sharing data between tax authorities and land management agencies.

Besides the Land Law, other laws are also being revised, including the Law on Housing and the Law on Real Estate Market.

In the draft amendments to the Law on Real Estate Business, the Ministry of Construction has identified taxation as one of the key tools for the Government to regulate the property market.

The Government at a recent meeting agreed on the need to develop specific mechanisms and sanctions to control and prevent speculation and market manipulation.

Experts said taxation was widely used in many countries as a tool to regulate property markets, but stressed that any policy should target speculators rather than place an additional burden on people buying homes for their own use.

Experts said taxation was widely used in many countries as a tool to regulate property markets, but stressed that any policy should target speculators rather than place an additional burden on people buying homes for their own use.

Taxing land left vacant for years, short-term speculative transactions or cases where owners hold multiple properties without putting them into use could help reduce speculation and encourage more properties to be brought into use, which would help stabilise prices.

Nguyen Anh Que, from the Vietnam Real Estate Association, told Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper previously that the timing and level of property taxation needed to be carefully considered.

A roadmap is needed to allow society to accumulate resources before taxation measures are introduced and enable land policies to be implemented in a stable and sustainable manner, according to Que.

Taxes could initially be imposed at low rates and gradually increased to prevent disruptions to the property market.

Tran Xuan Luong, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Association of Realtors' Institute for Real Estate Market Evaluation, said the Government should study ways to ensure that taxes target the right groups.

It was critical to build a standardised property database to ensure accurate taxation, he said, adding that a phased approach to property taxation was needed to protect the interests of the majority of people./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 79 #Kinh tế nhà nước #NQ79 #Ministry of Agriculture and Environment #and-use efficiency #real estate market
Follow VietnamPlus

State economy - Facilitating development

Related News

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting with voters in Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoc Mon commune on May 4. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman pledges comprehensive Land Law overhaul, stronger oversight

Speaking at a meeting with voters in Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoc Mon commune, the top legislator highlighted that the NA and its Standing Committee will intensify supervision of land-related issues, particularly long-stalled projects and unresolved planning that have affected citizens’ rights and local development.

See more

Vuong Quoc Nam, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho, World Bank join hand to boost public investment

Vuong Quoc Nam, Vice Chairman of the Can Tho People’s Committee, held a working session with a World Bank (WB) delegation on the technical assistance programme for local public financial management reform in the Mekong delta city on August 20.

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.