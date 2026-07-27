Long Thanh Airport's second runway to be completed in September

Dong Nai (VNA) – Construction of the second runway at Long Thanh International Airport in the southern city of Dong Nai is on track for completion by the end of September, marking another major milestone in Vietnam's largest airport project.



According to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), after 14 months of construction, the cement concrete pavement for the runway and taxiways has been substantially completed. Contractors are mobilising hundreds of workers and construction equipment to finish the remaining works on schedule.



Installation of the runway lighting system and other aviation equipment is scheduled to begin in August.



Long Thanh International Airport will have two parallel runways. The first runway was completed, fully equipped and used for technical test flights in December 2025. The second runway is 4 km long and 75 m wide, and, like the first, is designed to accommodate the world's most modern commercial aircraft.



Built on a 5,000-hectare site in Long Thanh ward, the airport is expected to become Vietnam's largest airport and a regional aviation hub.



ACV said the project has entered its final construction phase. Key components, including external transport links, the fuel supply system and aircraft aprons, have been largely completed. Contractors are now focusing on completing the passenger terminal, internal transport infrastructure and other essential aviation facilities.



Trial operation of the passenger terminal's equipment is expected to begin in September, with the airport scheduled to commence commercial operations in this December./.

VNA