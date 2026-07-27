Sun PhuQuoc Airways opens fourth international route, bringing Phu Quoc closer to the world

Hanoi (VNA) – Sun PhuQuoc Airways (SPA) on July 25 operated its inaugural Singapore - Phu Quoc flight, marking the airline's fourth international route and making it the first full-service carrier to fly directly between two of Asia's most celebrated island destinations.

The route operates once daily each way. Flight 9G721 departed Phu Quoc at 10:35 and arrived at Changi Airport at 13:20 local time. The return service, flight 9G720, departed Singapore at 14:20 local time and landed in Phu Quoc at 15:05.​

On the launch day, the first passengers arriving from Singapore received a warm welcome at the airport. Lim Mei Ling, a traveller from Singapore, shared: "I've been wanting to visit Phu Quoc for a long time. It's wonderful that Sun PhuQuoc Airways now offers a convenient and affordable option that still includes everything you'd want, 23kg checked baggage, drinks, and a meal. We're traveling with young children, so the child fare at 75% of the adult price was a real bonus."​

Beyond adding a new route, Sun PhuQuoc Airways wants the holiday to begin well before boarding. Across its entire network, the airline is steadily building toward its "Resort in the Sky" vision, elevating every touchpoint to international five-star standards. From the Sun Executive Lounge and next-generation cabin interiors to the La Festa fragrance inspired by the five-star Mediterranean-style hotel of the same name within Sun Group's Phu Quoc ecosystem, wireless IFE, checked baggage, in-flight dining, and a refined service culture, every detail is designed to deliver a seamless resort experience from the ground up.

The journey continues well beyond landing. Passengers arriving from Singapore receive complimentary Sun World Hon Thom cable car tickets, priority access with WOW Pass, and discounts of up to 30% on accommodation, dining, spa, and entertainment across the Sun Group ecosystem.​

Sun Signature members, participants in Sun Group's loyalty programme earn points on every flight, redeemable for privileges across the entire ecosystem. Top-tier members also benefit from integrated global payment capabilities through NCB Bank and Visa.​

The route's competitive edge is further reinforced at the point of departure. Through the partnership between Sun Group and Changi Airports International (CAI), Phu Quoc International Airport is being developed as a "destination airport" creating a seamless journey from the moment passengers step through the terminal doors.​

The Singapore launch extends Sun PhuQuoc Airways' footprint across Asia's leading aviation and tourism hubs, following Taipei, Seoul, and Hong Kong. Bangkok will come next on August 8, with Malaysia, India, Japan, Russia, and Kazakhstan in the pipeline.​

On the domestic front, Sun PhuQuoc Airways' hub-and-spoke network centered on Phu Quoc continues to take shape. On the same day, July 25, the airline launched two new domestic routes Hai Phong - Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong - Phu Quoc with further connections to Da Lat, Can Tho, and Buon Ma Thuot in development, broadening access to the Pearl Island from key economic regions across the country.​

To support this pace of expansion, Sun PhuQuoc Airways is scaling its fleet to 32 aircraft in 2026 and introducing wide-body Airbus A330s from September 2026, the platform that will underpin medium-and long-haul route development as the airline works toward its "Rise to the World" strategy, positioning Phu Quoc as a new regional gateway for tourism and trade./.