Doan Bao Chau to stand trial on an anti-state propaganda charge next month

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi People's Court has announced that it will open the first-instance trial of Doan Bao Chau, a martial arts instructor, on a charge of “making, storing, disseminating or spreading information, documents and materials aimed at opposing the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam” under the 2015 Penal Code.



According to the indictment issued by the Hanoi People's Procuracy on May 2, 2024, the Investigation Security Agency under the Hanoi Department of Public Security received a criminal report and related documents from the city Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention Division.



The report alleged that Chau, born in 1968 and residing in Giang Vo ward, Hanoi, had participated in livestreams on the BBC Vietnamese YouTube channel and on his personal Facebook account "Chau Doan", in which he disseminated content that distorted and defamed the people's administration, fabricated information causing public concern, and waged psychological warfare.



On June 30, 2025, the Investigation Security Agency initiated criminal proceedings against Chau on the above charge. Investigators said he subsequently fled, and a nationwide wanted warrant was issued on July 25, 2025.



Police determined that Chau created, managed and used the Facebook account "Chau Doan". Between 2016 and 2021, he allegedly livestreamed and uploaded video clips containing psychological warfare propaganda and fabricated information intended to create public anxiety and oppose the State and the administration.



A forensic assessment found that six of Chau's video clips contained content identified as "psychological warfare propaganda and fabricated information causing public concern", and as "distorting facts, slandering and undermining the reputation of organisations and the honour and dignity of individuals."



During the investigation, Chau acknowledged that the voice and images in the videos were his but denied having any intention of opposing the State. He subsequently absconded, according to investigators.



The Hanoi People's Court called on Chau to surrender in order to be considered for the law's leniency policy and to appear at the trial to exercise his right to self-defence in accordance with the law./.

VNA