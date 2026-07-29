Vietnamese missions in Japan step up citizen protection efforts after earthquake

Tokyo (VNA) – Vietnamese representative agencies in Japan have swiftly activated citizen protection measures following a powerful earthquake that struck Kumamoto prefecture on July 28 afternoon.



The earthquake, measuring around 7.0 magnitude, occurred at around 04:27pm local time, causing casualties and property damage in the affected areas.



Following instructions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vietnam’s representative offices in Japan immediately contacted local authorities through the international affairs divisions of Kumamoto, Kagoshima, Oita and Miyazaki prefectures, as well as Vietnamese community associations in the affected areas, to assess the situation and stand ready to provide timely assistance for Vietnamese citizens impacted by the disaster.



Through Vietnamese community organisations, particularly in Kumamoto, including Uki city and Hikawa town near the earthquake’s epicentre, the representative agencies have extended their support and encouraged Vietnamese residents to remain calm and strictly follow evacuation instructions issued by local authorities. They have also urged citizens to maintain close contact with local authorities to enable prompt coordination in addressing issues involving Vietnamese nationals.



In the coming days, Vietnam’s representative missions in Japan will continue working closely with Japanese agencies to closely monitor developments while maintaining regular communication with Vietnamese associations in the affected areas to provide timely assistance for citizens in distress and respond to emergency requests.



Vietnamese citizens requiring urgent assistance are advised to contact the citizen protection hotline of the Consulate General of Vietnam in Fukuoka at +81 80 3984 6668 or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ 24/7 citizen protection hotline at +84 981 84 84 84./.

VNA